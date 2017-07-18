Does Canon’s 85mm Lineup Need An Update? | An 85mm F/1.4L With Stabilization May Arrive In August

There’s a lot of speculation (somewhat substantiated) that Canon is releasing a new 85mm, and a 1.4 at that. While we don’t generally deal in rumors here, this one deserves some thought, and the talk of an exciting new addition to Canon’s 85mm family said to be announced at the end of next month.

CanonRumors has been reporting for some time that we will see an image stabilized 85mm f/1.4L lens in the very near future and have updated that statement with a solid timeframe – end of August 2017. Canon shooters have quite a few options ranging from basement-priced bargain third-party lenses to top-of-the-line options whose price tags dwarf even Canon’s own top-shelf 85mm f/1.2L II, so let’s consider where this fabled 85mm f/1.4L may fit in the lineup.

Few 85mm lenses offer image stabilization, though as it edges into telephoto territory there’s no reason not to, so that would be a major differentiating factor here. Tamron makes an image stabilized 85mm f/1.8 that has been well received which sells for $749. The new 85mm f/1.4L would offer a first-party answer that’s a little bit faster. We’ve yet to hear a potential price point for this lens, which will certainly play a role when weighing options.

Canon’s own lineup of 85mm lenses currently consists of a basic 85mm f/1.8 and their legendary 85mm f/1.2L II, so the 85mm f/1.4 will surely fall between the two on the price scale, though that’s not saying much considering the $369 – $1899 range as currently priced on B&H.

It will also be interesting to see how it measures up to another legendary lens – Sigma’s 85mm f/1.4 ART lens. That lens can currently be had for $1,199 but does not offer image stabilization. Once more, once we have that price in front of us we will have a better idea of what Canon’s 85mm f/1.4L’s truest competitors will be.

Are you looking forward to an image stabilized Canon 85mm f/1.4L? Why or why not?