Watch A Camera Shutter Pushed To The Point Of Failure | Does It Meet Manufacturer Claims?

Anyone who’s purchased a DSLR (or SLR for that matter) know that each camera shutter is rated for a number of actuations, but for the vast amount of shooters out there who aren’t shooting high volume that’s never been an issue they’ve much concerned themselves with, and the pros tend to have their cameras serviced before there is a failure. As such, that critical point of failure is a bit enigmatic – but it does exist, and ContinueCrushingTech took a Canon 7D Mark II to that point.

With a 7D Mark II in-hand and in need of repair anyway (unrelated issue), the show host hooks it up to an external power source as to not worry about running through batteries, and sets the camera through thousands of actuations until eventually, it simply ceased. At what point did it fail? When it hit a shutter count of 199,591, to be exact.

Now, that’s a lot of images, and surprisingly close to the camera’s rated number of 200,000, so well done there. But what actually happens at this point? Well, from what we can glean from the video there’s the Canon error message ‘Err 20’ that comes up on screen and then simply it stops functioning. The question is, however, why? What’s going on in the camera why it ‘broke’ at this point?

While it is somewhat interesting to see a shutter mechanism begin to malfunction and then rapidly decline into death, it’s not clear why it happens. With no clear sign of physical deterioration (there’s no broken mirror or obviously broken blades as can often happen), we’re sort of left wondering why.

Given the nature of this test and the timespan in which it was conducted it was put through significantly more pressure than in any average or pro use; you simply won’t be shooting that volume on any given day. So the circumstances of the test meant it also generated a significant amount of heat, and perhaps it stopped working due to that. Either way, it isn’t beyond the realm of reason to think that the camera could exceed the shutter rating of 200,000 clicks if it was done over time, though of course there would be more degradation of the plastic et cetera, to account for.

How many of you have actually shot a camera to the point where you exceed its shutter count and then it simply stops?

Source: CanonRumors