Canon 5D Mark IV & Canon 6D Mark II With $400 Rebates & Free Battery Grip | Ending Soon

In our field, gear matters, and you’d have to have a bank balance bigger than your bank account number for you to acquire all you likely would want when the whim takes you. However, if you keep your ear to the ground like we do, you come about the best photography deals currently on the market, and within our Deal Dashes, we share them with you:

Summer started with a bang when it came to gear deals, as we saw some of the best we’d seen off peak holiday times on everything from mirrorless and DSLR bodies to lenses and cases and all else. Some of the best deals were for top-tier Nikon and Canon DSLR bodies with big rebates that came (for a limited time) with free first-party battery grips, which on their own go for anywhere from $300-$450. This is on bodies like the Nikon D500, D750, Canon 5D Mark IV, and 6D Mark II.

While Nikon’s deals have ended Canon’s are about to, and they will not be extended. Right now both the 5D Mark IV and 6D Mark II still have rebates of $400 on the bodies, and in addition customers will get the following:

Canon PIXMA PRO-100 Professional Photo Inkjet Printer

Shure VP83F LensHopper Camera-Mount Shotgun Microphone

Official Canon Battery Grip

Here they are:

Canon 6D Mark II

Canon PIXMA PRO-100 Professional Photo Inkjet Printer

Canon BG-E21 Battery Grip

Shure VP83F LensHopper Camera-Mount Shotgun Microphone

Canon 5D Mark IV