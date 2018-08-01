Photographing the Milky Way

Limited Time Launch Discount!
Your content will be up shortly. Please allow up to 5 seconds
News & Insight

Canon 5D Mark IV & Canon 6D Mark II With $400 Rebates & Free Battery Grip | Ending Soon

By Kishore Sawh on August 1st 2018

In our field, gear matters, and you’d have to have a bank balance bigger than your bank account number for you to acquire all you likely would want when the whim takes you. However, if you keep your ear to the ground like we do, you come about the best photography deals currently on the market, and within our Deal Dashes, we share them with you:

Summer started with a bang when it came to gear deals, as we saw some of the best we’d seen off peak holiday times on everything from mirrorless and DSLR bodies to lenses and cases and all else. Some of the best deals were for top-tier Nikon and Canon DSLR bodies with big rebates that came (for a limited time) with free first-party battery grips, which on their own go for anywhere from $300-$450. This is on bodies like the Nikon D500, D750, Canon 5D Mark IV, and 6D Mark II.

[REVIEW: Canon 5D Mark IV Official Review | Gear Talk Episode 13]

While Nikon’s deals have ended Canon’s are about to, and they will not be extended. Right now both the 5D Mark IV and 6D Mark II still have rebates of $400 on the bodies, and in addition customers will get the following:

  • Canon PIXMA PRO-100 Professional Photo Inkjet Printer
  • Shure VP83F LensHopper Camera-Mount Shotgun Microphone
  • Official Canon Battery Grip

[D750 Review: Nikon D750 Review | It’s Achilles, Less His Heel]

Here they are:

Canon 6D Mark II

  • Canon PIXMA PRO-100 Professional Photo Inkjet Printer
  • Canon BG-E21 Battery Grip
  • Shure VP83F LensHopper Camera-Mount Shotgun Microphone

Canon 5D Mark IV

  • Canon PIXMA PRO-100 Professional Photo Inkjet Printer
  • Canon BG-E20 Battery Grip
  • Shure VP83F LensHopper Camera-Mount Shotgun Microphone
Tags:
Previous
Canon Powershot SX740 HS | Canon's...
Next
What Is Adobe Lightroom And Who Is It...
About

Kishore is, among other things, the Editor-In-Chief at SLR Lounge. A photographer and writer based in Miami, he can often be found at dog parks, and airports in London and Toronto. He is also a tremendous fan of flossing and the happiest guy around when the company’s good.

Q&A Discussions

Please or register to post a comment.

Trending Workshop
Wedding Workshop Eight | Photographing The Reception
After polling nearly 200 wedding photographers, we found that most photographers view the reception as the most difficult part of the wedding day, particularly when it comes to lighting setups.

Related Articles

Canon Powershot SX740 HS | Canon's New Compact With 40X Zoom & 4K
By Kishore Sawh on July 31, 2018
Elinchrom Adds Support for ELB 500 TTL For Sony, Olympus, & Panasonic
By Justin Heyes on July 31, 2018
Loupedeck+ First Hands On | Price Drop & Added Functions
By Kishore Sawh on July 31, 2018

Connect with us!

[i]
[i]