Calling it Quits on Vimeo? | Caleb Pike gives Insight on why Youtube Is the Better Platform

There’s no denying that YouTube is the uncontested king of online video hosting. Living under the Google umbrella for over a decade, the brand has embedded itself into our daily lives, gaining almost one-third of active internet users and overshadowing its competitors by a large margin.

With over 300 hours of instructional videos, new music, movie trailers, news clips, and a myriad of Darwin Award worthy content uploaded every single minute, YouTube’s search traffic has become the second largest on the internet, surpassed only by its parent company, Google. So, if you want to want to find a video that answers questions like “how to pose a couple” or “how to find the best focal length for portraits,” YouTube is most likely going to have a video on the topic.

To handle that kind of load, YouTube must balance compression speed with compression quality before the videos can go live. In the past the compression could be almost unbearable, leading creatives to switch to alternate hosts such as Vimeo.

Vimeo has been enticing videographers, animators, and photographers for quite some time with their better video encoding, better privacy settings, and a more dignified audience. While the former are still true, the “more professional” audience can be lacking; at least that is what Caleb Pike from DSLR Video Shooter thinks, and he is calling it quits on Vimeo.

Like Caleb, my first original content was published on Vimeo, but the site’s audience participation has waned over the last couple of years, and I stopped using it to host. Even with some of Vimeo’s more advanced features like their ‘Video Review,’ its user base is far behind the likes of YouTube. As more and more professional follow suit and abandon the platform in search of a bigger audience, Vimeo might go the same way as Vine.

Which site do you prefer as a content creator? What about as a content consumer?