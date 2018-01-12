‘Breathe’ | Nature And Art Collide In This 8K Black And White Time Lapse

Stressful week? Got 5 minutes? We’ve got just the thing to pull you out of whatever’s tied you in knots for a precious breather. Even if everything’s just peachy, you should check this out. Photographer, filmmaker and storm chaser Mike Olbinski is back with another of his always spectacular nature time-lapses, and this one is an artistically-portrayed black and white showcase of meteorological awe in 8k called ‘Breathe.’

Watch clouds stampede across the frame, luminescing terrifically as they swirl and cascade rain showers across the land while the accompanying music drives the experience along. In fact, the soundtrack, Ex Makina’s track of the same title as this video, inspired the whole video, according to Olbinski.

“The moment I heard the opening thump of bass…I knew I would be using this song for my film. But then those haunting vocals hit my ears…and blew my mind. It was like a punch deep in my soul. It’s hard to explain that feeling when you first hear a song and you immediately fall in love with it. Almost like you’ve known it all along.”

For those inspired to make your own time-lapse, here’s Mike’s list of gear used to create Breathe:

Check out more of Mike’s work on his site, Instagram, and YouTube and Vimeo channels.