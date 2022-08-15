Bloom, a studio management app for photographers, just launched a new image gallery feature, but is it worth trying? With interactive elements and sleek designs, this new client photo gallery service is giving other image delivery apps a run for their money. To give a fair assessment, we want to share the pros and cons and compare this new feature to competitors. We’ll also cover pricing so you can know exactly what Bloom is offering and determine if it’s a good fit.

Why Is Bloom Different?

Most image delivery services that photographers use require a separate subscription, charging an average of $50 a month or more. This may vary depending on the storage plan. These client photo gallery services do not typically include invoices, contracts, or other tools photographers need for a project. Bloom is the first completely free image delivery service offering client photo galleries with 100GB of storage, as well as management tools like invoicing, at no extra cost.

The Pros

Interactive Image Proofing

Bloom galleries allow photographers to share their art in an interactive way with clients. Clients can heart their favorite photos in the client photo gallery and leave comments. They also have the option to choose a preferred image size to download.

Setting Permissions

Photographers can share a private client photo gallery, review feedback, and enable instant downloads.

Tracking All Client Activity

Your project image galleries are automatically added and accessible in the client portal. No need to re-enter client and project information. It’s pretty convenient that you can simply drag and drop your photos, arrange, and publish to a beautiful client photo gallery. As a bonus, clients can pay for the project and receive images in one place.

Cons

What’s Missing in Bloom?

While the image galleries are free, Bloom is missing a few bells and whistles that competitors offer, such as slideshow features and a print shop. However, the generous storage plus image proofing features at no cost help make up for this.

Bloom vs. Others

Before discussing Bloom’s client photo gallery options vs. the competitors, we have to preface with this: Bloom is not a print shop, but a full studio management software that includes free galleries and image delivery. As a CRM for photographers, it helps photographers start and finish projects in one place. With that said, let’s take a look at how Bloom compares to some of the best image delivery services on the market.

Pixieset

As a popular image delivery service, Pixieset is known for its client photo gallery options, print fulfillment, and online proofing. If you want to create a website, this software does include a website builder with handsome designs that is famously easy to use, although it is somewhat limited. Customizability of the galleries and grids in Pixieset is also somewhat limited. This software has released a Beta version of its project management tools, and charges $60 a month for unlimited storage, invoicing, and contracts.

All in all, Pixieset’s strong suit is that it’s simple, user-friendly and has features like a full print shop. As for the cons, its project management is still in Beta and has somewhat limited customization in the client photo gallery department. Read our Pixieset review for a more in-depth look at this software.

Pic-time

Another great image delivery service is Pic-time, with its robust print shop options and modern layout for an attractive client photo gallery. They have a built-in photo album creator which is really convenient for wedding photographers that upsell these to clients. Pic-time is slightly more affordable than Pixieset, but takes more time to learn because it offers more features. Unlike Pixieset or Bloom, Pic-time has no project management features. Overall, if you’re looking for an online store that focuses on print sales, Pic-time might be the best option.

Pricing

We said we’d be transparent, and pricing is a big deal. With the cost of project management tools on the rise, it’s beneficial to see exactly what you’re getting from each software.

Bloom

As you can see, Bloom offers a completely free starter plan that includes unlimited invoicing, a completely free client photo gallery, and image delivery with up to 100MG of storage. You can purchase additional storage of 1TB for only $10/month. You can also upgrade to the full suite of studio management tools for $39/month.

Bloom is free, and you can upgrade to the full suite of tools for photographers when you’re ready.

Pixieset

Pixieset has their pricing tiers based on storage, and offers a $40/monthly plan for unlimited storage. For any photographer, spending $480 on just image delivery a year is somewhat pricey. However, Pixieset has a full print shop. So, if selling your print packages is a priority, which it is for many photographers, then this could be worth the money.

Pic-Time

As far as the pricing and storage ratio goes, Pic-time is by far the most expensive. $50/month for unlimited storage isn’t a bad deal. However, this doesn’t include the cost of any other project management tools you’re paying for. Again, Pic-time does not have any contracts, invoices, or other management tools for projects.

Final Takeaways

While other image delivery services have pricing tiers based on storage, Bloom is different. They offer plans that include free client photo galleries with up to 100 GB of storage. Our final verdict? If you’re looking for a robust print shop and online store, and aren’t afraid to invest a little more coin, go with Pic-time for image delivery. Pixieset provides a good option for those who don’t want to spend too much for one service. Plus, you’ll still have a print shop. If you want a quality image delivery service with robust management tools and a generous storage plan, all at a great value, then Bloom may be your best option.