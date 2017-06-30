Blackmagic Design Has Huge Discounts on Their External Recorders | Deal Dash

Many consumer and prosumer cameras that record video compress the recorded footage using codecs, like H.264, that are good for keeping file sizes down while providing easy playback. There are of course few exceptions, notably the Canon 5D Mark IV, but in general, these same codecs are not so good for when it comes time to edit and color grading.

Cameras like the GH4 can do internal 4K with a 4:2:0 8-bit compression at the maximum frame rate of 30fps and 100Mbps bitrate. To get a higher frame rate or better compression you need to rely on the HDMI output to an external recorder. External video recorders like the Blackmagic Design Video Assist capture higher bit footage from a clean HDMI source while providing an external monitor to boot.

Blackmagic Design recently announced a new summer special promotion for the Video Assist and Video Assist 4K. During the promotion, creatives can save $100 and $300 on the models respectfully.

Bringing prices down to $395 for Blackmagic Video Assist and $595 Blackmagic Video Assist 4K, puts the recorders well in the realm of budget-minded productions.

Blackmagic Video Assist 4K Key Features

7 inch LCD touch screen with 1920 x 1200 high-resolution monitor.

Professional 10-bit 4:2:2 ProRes or DNxHD recording up to Ultra HD 3840 x 2160p30

Dual high speed UHS-II SDHC card recorders use readily available, inexpensive SD card media.

Dual recorders allow non-stop recording and provide a backup if one fails.

2 mini XLR connectors with 48V phantom power for connecting microphones.

-128dBV electrical noise floor for high quality audio recording.

LANC connection for remote control.

Auto start/stop recording using HDMI or SDI triggers.

Includes slots for 2 hot pluggable batteries as well as 12V DC power input.

Full compatibility with editing software such as DaVinci Resolve, Final Cut Pro X, Avid and Premier Pro.

All in one design, mount to cameras, hold in your hand or set up on a table with the included kickstand.

Includes 6G-SDI input allowing it to be used as an Ultra HD monitor.

Blackmagic Video Assist Key Features

5 inch LCD touch screen with1080p high-resolution monitor.

Professional 10-bit 4:2:2 ProRes and DNxHD recording in HD.

Includes slots for 2 hot pluggable batteries as well as 12V DC power input.

Full compatibility with editing software such as DaVinci Resolve, Final Cut Pro X, Avid and Premiere Pro.

All in one design, mount to cameras, hold in your hand or set up on a table with the included kickstand.

Includes 6G-SDI input with downconverter allowing it to be used as an Ultra HD monitor.

Even on systems allowing for internal recording, redundancy is usually a safe bet when storing your footage. Compatible with both HDMI and SDI-capable cameras, the Blackmagic Design Video Assist and Video Assist 4K allow for capture of Apple ProRes and Avid DNx-encoding onto affordable SD cards for easy editing in Final Cut Pto, Adobe Premiere, and Blackmagic Resolve.

Both the 5” HD-only Video Assist and the 7” Video Assist 4K from Blackmagic Design have various tools at their disposal such as zebras, peaking, false color, XLR inputs, LUT support (4K version only) with waveform RGB parade, vectorscope and histogram in the upcoming Video Assist 2.5 Update.

While not offering higher end features such as RAW recording or HDR, theses Blackmagic monitors are a great deal when looking for an external editing solution, while supplies last.