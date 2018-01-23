Black + White Magazine’s 2018 Photographer of the Year & Her Work

In a sea of color among the sensory overdrive that is known as modern life, black and white photography provides a new perspective that is welcomed with open arms. Stripped of its hues, the simplicity of a good black and white commands the viewer to slow down and savor the capture.

Black + White Magazine has been an ode to fine art monochrome images for connoisseurs and collectors alike while providing an outlet for photographers to showcase their work. The Black and White Photographer of the Year Contest is a biennial competition that attracts thousands of entries from all over world in each of the three categories: The World Of People, The World Around Us and The Creative World.

Rachael Talibart has been named the 2018 Black and White Photographer of the Year with her dramatic frame of the sea that was captured on the south coast of Newhaven. Talibart is an experienced sailor and an award-winning photographer with work appearing in private collections as well as exhibitions in both the UK and USA. Her expertise is often sought out as a judge for other outdoor photography competitions.

“I was very surprised, and obviously delighted, to receive a phone call from the editor Elizabeth Roberts telling me I had won Black+White Photographer of the Year. With the right image, I find that shooting black & white can powerfully enhance the emotion I’m trying to evoke and, being one step removed from reality, it can offer a fresh perspective.” – Rachael Talibart

The images were judged in partnership with Fujifilm and whittled down to three winners, each of whom takes home a Fujifilm digital camera. Nigerian photographer Eduardo Lopez Moreno’s compelling portrait won second prize and Taiwan based photographer Aqua Lin’s image won third prize.

You can view all of the winning, shortlisted and judge’s favorite images in the February B+W212 issue out on newsstands now or download the digital copy here to see additional images from the competition. Check out Black + White Magazine online for additional contests, information and be prepared to be inspired by the galleries.