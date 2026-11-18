This article is sponsored by K&F CONCEPT.

K&F CONCEPT’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale starts on November 19 and runs through November 30, 2026, with up to 50% off select photography gear on Amazon. Sale prices apply automatically, with no promo code needed.

Instead of a list of discounts, this guide walks through a travel and landscape kit the way you actually use it on a trip. First you carry it, then you set up, then you control the light. Along the way, we’ll cover what to look for at each step and which K&F CONCEPT deals fit.

Browse the full K&F CONCEPT Black Friday sale

K&F CONCEPT Black Friday Deals at a Glance

Sale prices run November 19 to 30. Filter prices are for the 82mm size; smaller thread sizes cost less.

Step 1: Carry Your Kit

On a travel or landscape shoot, the bag decides what you bring. Too small and the tripod gets left at the hotel. Too big and you stop wanting to carry it up the trail.

What to look for: a padded, adjustable camera section that can hold a body and a few lenses, somewhere external for a tripod, quick access to the camera without taking the bag off, and some room for a jacket, water and snacks.

K&F CONCEPT B26 Camera Backpack: $84.99

The B26 is a 28-liter roll-top backpack that expands to 35 liters when you need room for extra layers or travel essentials. K&F CONCEPT says the camera section holds two bodies and four lenses, and there’s a separate sleeve for a laptop up to 15.8 inches.

Four ways in: rear panel, left and right side zippers, and top access through the roll-top

Front expansion compartment for a tripod, gimbal or jacket, so you don’t have to open the main compartment

Internal fiber frame that keeps the bag upright and protects gear from compression

Weight: about 3.6 lb (1.65 kg) empty

The side access is the practical feature for landscape work. You can swing the bag around and grab the camera when the light changes, without setting it down in mud or snow.

Get the K&F CONCEPT B26 Camera Backpack for $84.99

Step 2: Set Up a Stable Shooting Position

A tripod is what lets you shoot at f/11 at sunrise, blend bracketed exposures, and slow your shutter for water. For travel, the trade-off is always weight and packed size against height and stability.

What to look for: carbon fiber legs to save weight, a folded length short enough to fit in or on your bag, enough height to shoot near eye level, and a load rating that realistically covers your camera and heaviest lens.

K&F CONCEPT Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod: $99.99

This five-section carbon fiber tripod weighs 2 lb (920 g) with its ball head and folds down to 16.5 inches, small enough to strap to the side of the B26 or carry like a water bottle. It extends to 60 inches with the center column raised and 50.8 inches with it down.

Head: 28mm ball head with an Arca-style quick release plate

Low-angle shooting: down to 15.7 inches for foreground-heavy compositions

Flexible center column and panoramic head for stitched panoramas

Twist leg locks and a hook under the column for hanging a bag as ballast in wind

Be realistic about payload. K&F CONCEPT rates the ball head at 6 kg (13.2 lb), but its own product listing says the 22mm legs are best suited to mirrorless and entry-level DSLR kits up to about 3.3 lb (1.5 kg). That covers a mirrorless body with a wide-angle or standard zoom, which is what most travel landscape kits look like. If you shoot a 70-200mm f/2.8 or a heavy telephoto, you’ll want a sturdier tripod. Also measure any L-bracket you already own before you buy, since the clamp is designed around K&F CONCEPT’s own plates.

Get the K&F CONCEPT Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod for $99.99

Step 3: Control the Light

Filters are the one part of a landscape kit you can’t fully replace in Lightroom. A polarizer removes reflections at capture, and neutral density lets you choose a slower shutter speed than the light would otherwise allow. K&F CONCEPT has two filter deals here, and they’re meant as alternatives, not a pair you need to stack.

Buying tip: buy filters to fit your largest lens thread, often 77mm or 82mm, and use inexpensive step-up rings for smaller lenses. One good filter is better than three cheap ones.

Option 1: K&F CONCEPT FC901 Nano-X PRO True Color CPL Filter: $97.49 (82mm)

A circular polarizer is the first filter most landscape photographers should buy. Rotate it to cut glare on water so you can see the rocks underneath, remove the sheen from wet leaves to bring back color, and deepen a blue sky when you’re shooting at roughly 90 degrees to the sun.

Brass frame for smooth threading, which K&F CONCEPT says helps prevent binding

Low-reflection multi-coating to limit flare and ghosting

“True Color” design that K&F CONCEPT says avoids the yellow cast of some polarizers

About 45% light transmission, roughly 1 to 1.5 stops of light loss

When to choose it: you shoot mostly stills and want the simplest, lightest way to manage reflections and color. One caution with any polarizer is that on ultra-wide lenses, around 16mm and wider, it can darken the sky unevenly. Rotate carefully and check the frame edge to edge.

Get the K&F CONCEPT Nano-X PRO CPL Filter for $97.49

Option 2: K&F CONCEPT True Color VND2-32 & CPL 2-in-1 Filter: $142.49 (82mm)

This filter combines a polarizer with a variable neutral density filter that dials in 1 to 5 stops of light reduction. Instead of stacking two filters, which adds vignetting risk and more glass for flare, you get both in one.

1 to 5 stops of adjustable light reduction with a self-locking design

Built-in CPL for reflections and glare

Brass frame, AGC optical glass and multi-coating, which K&F CONCEPT says keeps reflectivity to 0.15%

When to choose it: you also shoot video. To keep a natural-looking 180-degree shutter in daylight, you need ND, and this saves you from carrying a separate VND and polarizer. It’s also useful for stills, slowing a stream or waterfall to a silky blur on an overcast day. For multi-minute exposures in bright sun, you’d still want a dedicated 6- or 10-stop ND, since 5 stops tops out well short of that.

Get the K&F CONCEPT VND2-32 & CPL 2-in-1 Filter for $142.49

Putting the Kit Together

Here’s how the pieces fit for two common travel shooters:

Stills-first hiker: B26 backpack, Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod and the Nano-X PRO CPL. That’s about $282 at sale prices, with the tripod on the outside of the bag and the filter in an outer pocket.

Hybrid photo and video traveler: B26 backpack, Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod and the VND2-32 & CPL 2-in-1. That’s about $327 at sale prices, and one filter handles reflections for stills and shutter control for video.

For more on working with light in the field, see our forest photography guide.

More K&F CONCEPT Black Friday Deals

The four products above are just part of the sale. K&F CONCEPT is offering up to 50% off select photography gear from November 19 to 30, including other tripods, filters, bags and accessories. Prices apply automatically on Amazon with no code required.

Shop the K&F CONCEPT Black Friday sale

You can find more deals on cameras, lenses and accessories in our Black Friday Deal Tracker.

Our Take

K&F CONCEPT has built its name on thoughtfully designed gear that meets real-world shooting needs, and what stands out in this group is how well the pieces work together.. The B26 has a dedicated spot for the tripod, the tripod folds small enough to travel, and either filter covers the light-control side of a landscape kit. For a mirrorless travel shooter, the Black Friday prices are a good chance to build that whole setup at once, or to add the piece your current kit is missing. Just match the tripod to your camera and lens weight, and buy filters to fit your largest lens thread.