Black Friday Deals Announced for SLR Lounge Premium and Visual Flow Presets
SLR Lounge and Visual Flow are starting Black Friday early this year! Photography bookings are starting to ramp up around the world and there’s no better time to level up your photography, business, and photo editing toolkit for an incredible 2022. As always, we want to encourage investing in yourself, so we’re offering two Black Friday and Cyber Monday specials.
Up to $300 Off SLR Lounge Premium
The #1 Training for Portrait and Wedding Photographers is on sale this holiday season! Get $300 off the Lifetime Plan or $100 off the Annual Plan.
Learn the following topics in Premium:
- Flash Photography
- Wedding Photography
- Posing and Directing
- Marketing, Sales and Business
- Family Photography [New]
- Photo Editing
- Much more! (30+ Courses)
33% Off Bundles Visual Flow Lightroom Preset Bundles
Visual Flow is offering 33% off of their Lightroom Preset bundles! Just add 2 or more products to your cart and use the code VFBF21 at checkout.
Here are a few popular bundles:
- The Entire Collection (All 6 Packs) = $384 (Regularly $570)
- 1 Preset Pack + The Retouching Toolkit = $128 (Regularly $190)
- 1 Preset Pack + The Black and White Mixer = $128 (Regularly $190)
