Big Rebates & Sales On Fujifilm, Nikon, Canon & More | Deal Dash

In our field, gear matters, and you’d have to have a bank balance bigger than your bank account number for you to acquire all you likely would want when the whim takes you. However, if you keep your ear to the ground like we do, you come about the best photography deals currently on the market, and within our Deal Dashes, we share them with you:
Typically when we post deal dashes there is a focus on one particular brand and maybe a few other great offerings, but today there are deal from pretty much all the major brands including Panasonic, Nikon, Canon, Fujifilm, Olympus, and Sony. Wonderfully, these include some of the most sought after pieces of new gear with from lenses and bodies. Here’s a breakdown of what’s on tap:
NIKON – UP TO $500 OFF PLUS FREE BATTERY GRIP & SPARE BATTERY
FUJIFILM – UP TO $500 OFF BODIES
Fujifilm X-T2 Mirrorless Digital Camera Body with Battery Grip Kit
Fujifilm X-T2 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 35mm Lens and Battery Grip Kit
Fujifilm X-T1 Mirrorless Digital Camera (Body Only, Graphite Silver Edition)
Fujifilm X-T1 Mirrorless Digital Camera
Fujifilm X-T1 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 18-135mm Lens (Black)
Fujifilm X-Pro2 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 23mm f/2 Lens Kit
CANON – UP TO $500 OFF
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera Body and Storage Kit
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR with 24-105mm f/4 II Lens
Canon EOS 6D DSLR Camera with 24-105mm f/4L
SONY UP TO $500 OFF
Sony Alpha a7S II Mirrorless Digital Camera with Rode VideoMic Pro Kit
Sony Alpha a6500 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50mm and 55-210mm
Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX10 III Digital Camera with Free Accessory Kit
Sony Alpha a7R II with Storage Kit
Sony Alpha a7R II with 24-70mm f/2.8 Lens and Storage Kit
OLYMPUS – UP TO $500 OFF
Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II with 14-42mm II R Lens
Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II with 12-40mm f/2.8 Lens Kit
Nice!
I’m waiting for the Nikon D750 to become available again since it’s back-ordered for a while already.