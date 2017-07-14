Big Lens Sales & Rebates From Tamron & Nikon | Deal Dash
Kodak Photo Printer Dock – *Amazon’s Deal Of The Day – $99 from $139
Kodak’s Dock printer is a small photo printer meant for the smartphone world. Produce quality 4×6 prints from your smartphone or camera via USB or WiFi, in a minute. Photos are coated for preservation right in-printer and it comes with free photo paper. We’re advocates for getting your images off screen and this looks like a fun way to do it.
- For Cameras and iOS & Android Devices
- USB & Wi-Fi Connectivity
- Waterproof, Fingerprint-Proof Prints
- Approx. One Minute Print Time
- Direct PictBridge Printing
- Charges Smartphone via USB
- Free App for iOS and Android
- Includes 10 Sheets of 4 x 6″ Photo Paper
- Includes Lightning Adapter
Tamron Lens Sales – up to $400 off
Tamron SP 45mm f/1.8 Di VC USD
Tamron SP 24-70mm f/2.8 DI VC USD
Tamron AF18-270mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC PZD AF
Tamron SP 70-200mm f/2.8 Di VC USD Lens Lens
Tamron 18-200mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC
NIKON LENS REBATES – UP TO $200 OFF
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR Lens – $200 Off
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 14-24mm f/2.8G ED – $200 Off
Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 55-200mm f/4-5.6G ED VR II – $200 Off
Nikon AF-S DX Zoom-NIKKOR 12-24mm f/4G IF-ED – $200 Off
Nikon AF DX Fisheye-NIKKOR 10.5mm f/2.8G ED – $175 Off
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.8G – $100 Off
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8G ED – $100 Off
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 50mm f/1.4G – $50 Off
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 24mm f/1.8G ED – $50 Off
Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G – $30 Off
