Big Lens Sales & Rebates From Tamron & Nikon | Deal Dash

In our field, gear matters, and you'd have to have a bank balance bigger than your bank account number for you to acquire all you likely would want when the whim takes you. However, if you keep your ear to the ground like we do, you come about the best photography deals currently on the market

Education:

Mobile Printer

Kodak Photo Printer Dock – *Amazon’s Deal Of The Day – $99 from $139

Kodak’s Dock printer is a small photo printer meant for the smartphone world. Produce quality 4×6 prints from your smartphone or camera via USB or WiFi, in a minute. Photos are coated for preservation right in-printer and it comes with free photo paper. We’re advocates for getting your images off screen and this looks like a fun way to do it.

For Cameras and iOS & Android Devices USB & Wi-Fi Connectivity Waterproof, Fingerprint-Proof Prints Approx. One Minute Print Time Direct PictBridge Printing Charges Smartphone via USB Free App for iOS and Android Includes 10 Sheets of 4 x 6″ Photo Paper Includes Lightning Adapter



Tamron Lens Sales – up to $400 off

Tamron SP 35mm f/1.8 Di VC

Tamron SP 45mm f/1.8 Di VC USD

Tamron SP 24-70mm f/2.8 DI VC USD

Tamron AF18-270mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC PZD AF

Tamron SP 70-200mm f/2.8 Di VC USD Lens Lens

Tamron 18-200mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC

Tamron SP 15-30mm f/2.8 Di VC

NIKON LENS REBATES – UP TO $200 OFF

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR Lens – $200 Off

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 14-24mm f/2.8G ED – $200 Off

Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 55-200mm f/4-5.6G ED VR II – $200 Off

Nikon AF-S DX Zoom-NIKKOR 12-24mm f/4G IF-ED – $200 Off

Nikon AF DX Fisheye-NIKKOR 10.5mm f/2.8G ED – $175 Off

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 28mm f/1.8G – $100 Off

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8G ED – $100 Off

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 50mm f/1.4G – $50 Off

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 24mm f/1.8G ED – $50 Off

Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G – $30 Off