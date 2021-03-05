Looking for something fun and educational to do this week? B&H has recently announced the 4th Annual Depth of Field Conference, a virtual (online) series of courses designed to “deepen your love for professional photography” with some of the industries leading photographers, (like Mark Seliger, Jerry Ghionis, and our friend Charmi Peña), as instructors.

Not only are there a boatload of webinars & Speakers available over the 2-day event, but there’s also a virtual trade show full of zoom demonstrations & challenges from your favorite brand, some “show deals” savings & discounts, and the winners of the Depth of Field Image Contest will be announced where a TON of incredible prizes will be issued from the event sponsors including a Sony A7III bundle, Canon EOS R6 Bundle, Nikon Z5 Bundle, and much more!

Pre-event Highlights

DOF Challenge

DOF Webinars

Image Critiques

Main Event – March 7-8th

Inspiring Lectures

Specials & Show Book

Top Brand “Virtual” Booths

Post Event – March 9th+

Specials Continue (dates & deals pending)

Basically, it feels like a mini-online WPPI/PPE for those of us really feeling the lack of those in-person events this past year, so I know I’ll be checking it out. You can learn more about this event and register for free at the official Depth of Field page on B&H here and as usual, we’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.