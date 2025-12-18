B&H Photo’s December Sales Highlight Top Gear and Exclusive Daily Deals

With the holidays in full swing, B&H Photo is offering deep discounts across a range of photography and creator gear. Their ongoing promotions include top-rated lenses, creator bundles, and high-performance accessories, all capped off by the store’s Daily Deal Zone, which refreshes every 24 hours with limited-time offers.

Daily Deal Zone Highlights – December 18

Today’s selection (December 18) features some standout gear at all-time-low pricing, but be warned: once the day ends, so do these discounts.These flash deals are valid today only. If you see something you need, don’t wait; yesterday’s best deals are already gone. Find ALL of the daily deals here.

Lenovo 14″ ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 Laptop

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is a premium 14″ business laptop built for mobile professionals who need speed, security, and all-day efficiency. Powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 7 155U chip, it blends AI acceleration, integrated graphics, and a neural processing unit to handle modern productivity tasks and lightweight creative workflows with ease. The ultra-portable design features a crisp 1920 x 1200 IPS display, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and robust security options like an IR webcam with privacy shutter and fingerprint reader. With improved thermal capacity and Evo platform certification, it offers serious performance in a sleek, travel-friendly package, which is ideal for hybrid workers and on-the-go creatives.

Sachtler Flowtech 75 MS Carbon Fiber Tripod with Mid-Level Spreader and Rubber Feet

The Sachtler Flowtech 75 MS carbon fiber tripod is designed for speed, stability, and versatility, making it a top-tier choice for professional videographers. Weighing just 6.4 pounds yet capable of supporting up to 44 pounds, it features a unique leg architecture that delivers impressive torsional rigidity, meaning smooth pans without unwanted flex. The dual-stage legs extend quickly thanks to ergonomic top-mounted latches, and a mid-level spreader ensures stability even on uneven terrain. Rubber feet and spiked ends provide grip across varied surfaces, while magnetic leg locks simplify transport. Whether you’re on a tight shoot schedule or navigating tough environments, this tripod is built for real-world production demands.

Tokina atx-i 11-16mm f/2.8 CF Lens for Canon EF

The Tokina atx-i 11-16mm f/2.8 CF is a modern refresh of a beloved ultra-wide zoom, designed for APS-C Canon EF-mount DSLRs. With a constant f/2.8 aperture and a compact build, it’s a strong choice for landscape, interior, and architecture shooters who want low-light capability and reliable sharpness. The optical formula includes aspherical and low-dispersion elements to control distortion and chromatic aberration, while multi-coatings reduce flare and ghosting. Tokina’s signature One-Touch Focus Clutch makes it easy to toggle between autofocus and manual focus on the fly, and internal focusing keeps the lens steady and responsive. This is ideal for video work as well as stills.

Hollyland Pyro 7 Wireless Transceiver Monitor

The Hollyland Pyro 7 is a highly capable 7″ wireless transceiver monitor built for demanding multi-camera workflows, live production, and on-set monitoring. With transmission distances up to 1300 feet, dual HDMI/SDI I/O, and support for up to four receivers, it’s well-suited for professional teams needing reliable video feeds with minimal latency. The 1200-nit touchscreen is bright enough for outdoor use, and its Auto Dual-Band Hopping tech ensures rock-solid signal integrity across crowded environments. Added perks include RTMP streaming support, SD card video recording, and onboard monitoring tools like waveform and focus assist—all housed in a rugged yet lightweight magnesium alloy chassis.

Buyer-Picked Deals You Shouldn’t Miss

In addition to today’s flash discounts, B&H’s buying team has highlighted a few multi-day deals that offer strong value—especially for creators building out a hybrid photo/video kit.

GoPro HERO12 Black Creator Edition Bundle (Ends 12/24)

This full-featured kit is designed to get creators up and running fast. The kit contains the GoPro HERO12 Black, GoPro Media Mod (for HERO9, HERO10, HERO11, HERO12, HERO13 Black), GoPro Light Mod (for HERO8 Black, HERO9/10/11/12/13 Black), and a GoPro Volta Battery Grip for Select HERO Black Cameras.

RODE Wireless GO II 2-Person Compact Digital Wireless Microphone System/Recorder (2.4 GHz, Black) – B&H Exclusive

The RODE Wireless GO II 2-Person Compact Digital Wireless Microphone System/Recorder (2.4 GHz, Black) is a compact, do-it-all bundle you won’t find anywhere else. The RØDE Wireless GO II builds on the success of its predecessor with expanded versatility for two-person shoots, internal recording, and dramatically extended wireless range. Compact and easy to use, it offers crystal-clear audio transmission over 2.4GHz with up to 656 feet of range. Each transmitter features a built-in mic and onboard recording with up to 7 hours of uncompressed capture, which is ideal for backup or standalone use. You can monitor levels on the receiver’s bright display, and advanced controls are unlocked through the RØDE Central app. Whether you’re a filmmaker, podcaster, or run-and-gun content creator, this system delivers broadcast-quality sound in a pocket-sized package that’s ready to go straight out of the box.

Insta360 X4 360° 8K Camera Action Kit

The INX4AKIT Video Kit is well-suited for livestreamers or beginner videographers looking for a streamlined setup. The kit includes a Insta360 X4 360° 8K Camera, an Insta360 Screen Protector for X4, an Insta360 Invisible Selfie Stick (44.9″, Black), and an Insta360 Rechargeable 2290mAh Battery for X4 Camera.

Retailer Exclusive: Acer Nitro OC Arc B580 Desktop

B&H is also running a longer-term promotion on the Acer Nitro OC Arc B580 Creator Desktop, a SKU exclusive to the store through December 31, 2025. This creator-focused desktop offers strong performance for photo, video, and design workflows.

Get more information on the Acer Nitro OC Arc B580 here.

Deals That Already Came and Went

Here are a few highlights from earlier this week show just how aggressive B&H has been with Daily Deal pricing:

If you missed those, don’t worry. More great gear is likely on deck for tomorrow. But it’s a reminder that checking in daily is well worth the effort.

Final Tip: Bookmark the Deal Zone

B&H’s Daily Deal Zone continues to be one of the best places to catch limited-time discounts on professional photo and video gear. With new deals dropping every morning, it’s worth making a quick search part of your daily routine, especially during the end-of-year sale rush.