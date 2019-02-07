B&H And Sony Team Up For Special #BeAlpha Event
If you’ve been looking for a reason to visit New York City, this might be it. B&H has joined forces with Sony to present the New York photo community with an inspiring evening of activities.
In addition to getting to try out Sony’s latest gear to capture dance performances and a variety of themed photo and video vignettes, guests will be given access to panel discussions with three Sony Alpha Collective Members as well as talks with Sony Artisans Katrin Eismann and Ben Lowy. On top of all this, guests will also receive complimentary food, beer, wine, and soft drinks!
Here are the details:
- Event date: Wednesday, February 13th, 2019
- Location: Hudson Mercantile, 500 W. 36th Street
- Time: 5:00pm – 9:00pm
- Panel with 3 Collective Members | 6:30-7:00pm
- Panel topic: How to step up as a creator today
- Artisan Talk with Katrin Eismann | 7:15-7:45pm
- “Shoot and Share” Camera to Social Media Workflow: Learn how to quickly download, process, and share your best shots on social media
- Artisan Talk with Ben Lowry | 8:00-8:30pm
- Going from Photo to Video
Click HERE to register for this FREE event.
