B&H And Sony Team Up For Special #BeAlpha Event

If you’ve been looking for a reason to visit New York City, this might be it. B&H has joined forces with Sony to present the New York photo community with an inspiring evening of activities.

In addition to getting to try out Sony’s latest gear to capture dance performances and a variety of themed photo and video vignettes, guests will be given access to panel discussions with three Sony Alpha Collective Members as well as talks with Sony Artisans Katrin Eismann and Ben Lowy. On top of all this, guests will also receive complimentary food, beer, wine, and soft drinks!

Here are the details:

Event date : Wednesday, February 13th, 2019

: Wednesday, February 13th, 2019 Location : Hudson Mercantile, 500 W. 36th Street

: Hudson Mercantile, 500 W. 36th Street Time : 5:00pm – 9:00pm Panel with 3 Collective Members | 6:30-7:00pm Panel topic: How to step up as a creator today Artisan Talk with Katrin Eismann | 7:15-7:45pm “Shoot and Share” Camera to Social Media Workflow: Learn how to quickly download, process, and share your best shots on social media Artisan Talk with Ben Lowry | 8:00-8:30pm Going from Photo to Video

: 5:00pm – 9:00pm

Click HERE to register for this FREE event.