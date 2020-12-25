If you’re in the market for the best monitors for photographers, you’ve come to the right place. The right monitor will take your photography to new heights, whether you’re a professional, amateur, or hobbyist photographer.

Photo editing monitors are usually calibrated to display colors as accurately as possible. They’re customized for video, photo, and graphic work. Often they feature 4K, 5K, and 8K resolutions.

That said, this guide will provide you with a list of six monitors perfect for photo editing. We hope once you’re done reading it, you’ll be able to select a monitor that meets all your photography needs.

1. Dell UltraSharp U2415

Pros

Looks good

Well priced

Allows for adjustments

Cons

Requires calibration

Lacks speakers

The Dell Ultrasharp U2145 is a well-priced 24-inch full HD monitor that will offer you a great blend of performance and value. The monitor’s 1200p offers photographers lots of on-screen real estate, whereas its 1000:1 contrast ratio keeps color sharp.

It’s the ideal monitor for those who make use of daisy chaining because it has a dedicated DisplayPort out. The monitor also comes with four downstream UB 3.0 ports that you can use to charge other peripheral USB devices or connect them to your PC.

Setting up the monitor based on your workplace is seamless since the stand accommodates all the key ergonomic adjustments, including swivel, height, and tilt.

2. BenQ SW271

Pros

Solid stand

Amazing performance

Excellent image quality

Cons

No images adjustments in HDR mode

Slight green cast before calibration

The BenQ 271 is among the best monitors for photo editing in the market today. It’s a 27-inch IPS display featuring 4k resolution and excellent color support. According to BenQ, this model can handle 100% of the sRGB gamut and 99% for Adobe RGB. It’s 350 nits of brightness, should be bright enough for most photographers’ taste.

Thanks to its IPS panel, the BenQ SW271 enjoys a 180⁰ viewing angle vertically and horizontally. It also has a contrast of 100:1 for stark whites and deep blacks. It might not be the biggest display out there, but its 27–inches are excellent enough to appreciate the details offered by the HDR support and Ultra-HD resolution.

3. Eizo ColorEdge CS2740-4k

Pros

Offers impressive refresh rate settings

Delivers true 4k results with 3840 by 2160 pixels

Supports a wide color range

Cons

Lacks the HDMI 2.0 port

More expensive

The Eizo ColorEdge CS2740-4k is among the most powerful 4K monitors today that have impactful specifications with a feature-rich design. Photographers and video producers will love this monitor because of its impressive visual specs and the CGI and VFX settings.

This monitor features built-in automated calibration adjustment capabilities. This option helps the monitors deliver efficient results and the users to save so much time.

The monitor has a ton of interesting features that ensure higher color accuracy. In addition to its wide connectivity option, it also has support for self-adjustment color calibration.

4. Asus Pro Art Display PA278QV

Pros

Reduces eye strain

Support various refresh rate technologies

Wide viewing angles and superb ergonomics

Cons

Has trouble displaying dark colors

Mediocre black uniformity

The ASUS Pro Art Display is a 27-inch versatile monitor with 1440p resolution. It’s designed for creative professions with a small budget. It’s well-built and comes with a sleek design that can fit any office setting.

Thanks to its superior ergonomics, you can adjust the monitor to your optimal position. Besides that, it has a wide viewing angle, and you can easily share it with your workmates.

This screen has a dedicated sRGB mode that’s calibrated nicely. It also contains decent coverage of the Adobe RGB color space.

It contains a pair of integrated speakers that you can use to play audio from external devices plus four 3.0 USB ports for charging and data transfer. Furthermore, its backlight is flicker-free at all brightness levels. Therefore, it’s great at easing eye strain during long workdays.

5. AOC CQ27G1

Pros

Excellent out-of-box color accuracy

Good contrast ratio

Very low input lag

Cons

Poor viewing angle

Doesn’t accommodate HDR

If you desire a monitor that delivers a great darkroom experience, consider AOC CQ27G1. It makes use of a VA panel that features a higher contrast ratio to produce deep black and dark shades. However, it comes with some downside; it has a narrow-angle of view, which will make your image look inaccurate when viewed from the sides. Also, it cannot rotate and doesn’t hit high brightness levels.

6. MSI Prestige PS341WU

Pros

Contains a great Nano IPS panel

Numerous features

Excellent 5K2K resolution

Cons

Expensive

Poor HDR performance

The final product in our list of the best monitors for photographers is the MSI Prestige PS34WU. It’s a great option for people looking for an upgrade from the normal 4K monitors. This 34-inch IPS screen features a huge 5K2K resolution and a 21:9 ultra-wide aspect ratio.

The monitor comes with a Nano IPS panel from LG, meaning it delivers high fidelity image quality. It also offers users comprehensive connectivity, including DisplayPort, USB Type-C, and HDMI. Although it contains several amazing features, it’s doesn’t come cheap.

Overall, if you’re on a tight budget, consider getting yourself the well-priced Dell Ultrasharp U2145. If you want an expensive option that delivers great value, consider the MSI Prestige PS34WU or BenQ 271. Our best selection is the ASUS ProArt Display PA278QV because of its superb ergonomic, higher peak brightness, and wide viewing angles. So what do you think? Are there any new models we may have missed and should review on SLR Lounge? Let us know in the comments below.