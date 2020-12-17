There are a few essential points that you must consider while shopping for any camera. By far the most important thing is the reason why you want to purchase a camera in the first place. According to the PetaPixel survey, the majority of people don’t utilize all the features of their cameras. That’s why it’s very important to get the one that suits your needs perfectly.
If you’re searching for a camera for vlogging, you are in the right place. Here’s a list of the best cameras for vloggers with their important features.
1 – Sony A6400: A Solid Base Model with High Resolution
Stable, fast, versatile, and compact, the Alpha a6400 from Sony is an APS-C-format mirrorless camera that has a ton of full-frame features.
Features
- Front-facing screen
- 4K video
Type: Mirrorless
Resolution: 24.2 Megapixel
2 – Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III: Best Lightweight with Ultra-Features
Packing a wealth of features and functions within an especially compact design, the Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III is a Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera with an abundance of speed, precision, and versatility.
Features
- 4K video at 30 FPS
- Incredible image stabilization
Type: Mirrorless
Resolution: 20.4 Megapixel
3 – Panasonic Lumix G100: Best for Stable Video with Enhanced Audio
A well-rounded bundle for the aspiring vlogger or content creator.
Features
- 4K video at 30 FPS
- Incredible image stabilization
Type: Mirrorless
Resolution: 20.3 Megapixel
4 – Sony ZV-1: Best Compact Camera Option
The Sony ZV-1 is a purpose-built compact camera blending the proven imaging capabilities of the RX100-series platform with an updated physical design for more efficient content creation.
Features
- 24-70mm lens
- Pocketable with exceptional autofocus
Type: Compact
Resolution: 20.1 Megapixel
5 – Fujifilm X-T200: Best Flip-Out Screen
This sleek and lightweight mirrorless camera features a 24.2MP APS-C CMOS Sensor for capturing high-resolution images and video.
Features
- Ergonomic design
- 4K video up-gradation
Type: Mirrorless
Resolution: 24.2 Megapixel
6 – Canon EOS M50: Best for Affordability
Comprising a versatile feature-set to suit both stills and video applications, the EOS M50 Mirrorless Digital Camera leads the pack with UHD 4K video recording, a high-resolution electronic viewfinder, and improved Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Eye Detection AF.
Features
- Vari-angle touchscreen
- Incredible Dual Pixel Autofocus
Type: Mirrorless
Resolution: 24.1 Megapixel
7 – Olympus PEN E-PL9: Most Elegant Option For Fashion-Conscious vLoggers
This sleek and stylish MFT mirrorless camera is tiny but mighty with impressive imaging capabilities and a variety of in-camera creative controls.
Features
- Highly compact and stylish design
- User friendly and intuitive
Type: CSC (Compact-shape camera)
Resolution: 16.1 Megapixel
8 – Fujifilm X-T4: Best for vLoggers Need High-Quality Videos
Combining outstanding video capabilities and stills with improved workflow and functionality features. This compact mirrorless camera from Fuji brings you the best of both the photo and video worlds.
Features
- Great video quality
- IBIS for video
Type: X-mount mirrorless range
Resolution: 26.1 Megapixel
9 – Canon EOS M6 Mark II: All About Versatility and Diversity
Features
- Useful tilting touchscreen
- 4k video at 30 FPS
Type: CSC (Compact-shape camera)
Resolution: 32.5 Megapixel
10 – DJI Osmo Pocket: Best Bang for the Buck
The DJI Osmo Pocket Gimbal is a lightweight gimbal stabilizer and 4K camera combination that is small enough to carry in your pocket wherever you go.
Features
- weather-proofed and action-packed
- 4k video at 30 FPS with such a small size
Type: Compact
Resolution: 12 Megapixel
11 – Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III: The Best Option for Beginners
Built for the aspiring filmmaker, the G7 X Mark III offers multimedia fluency within a compact design.
Features
- Can shoot vertically and live stream
- User-friendly functions
Type: Compact
Resolution: 20.1 Megapixel
12 – Panasonic Lumix S5: The Best Option for vLoggers Who Need Highly Customizable Videos
Well-rounded, lightweight, and sleek, the Panasonic Lumix DC-S5 combines impressive video and photo capabilities with a portable body design.
Features
- Lightweight and compact
- Most versatile video capabilities
Type: Mirrorless
Resolution: 24.2 Megapixel
13 – Apple iPhone 12 Pro: Best for Status-Conscious People
The new iPhone 12 Pro comes with 5G speed, the A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, and a Pro camera system that takes low-light photography to the next level.
Features
- Triple-camera unit
- LiDAR scanner
Type: TrueDepth camera
Resolution: 12 Megapixel (both front and rear)
14 – Panasonic G100: The Best Option for Video with Dedicated Features
Features
- Easily portable
- Video-focused feature set
Type: Mirrorless
Resolution: 20.3 Megapixel
15 – Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: Best for people who need tech features
From 5G network speeds to 8K videos, the Galaxy S20+ pushes forward what’s possible with smartphone technology.
Features
- 8K video
- 5G future-proofing
Type: Five-camera setup
Resolution: 108 Megapixel (Front: 40MP)
16 – GoPro Hero 9 Black: Best for ultra-high video quality with a front-facing camera
Adding a 23.6MP sensor and new key design and engineering features, GoPro upgrades its flagship action camera with more of everything!
Features
- 5K video
- Extreme stabilization
Type: Action
Resolution: 12 Megapixel
17 – Panasonic Lumix G90/G95: Best mid-range travel camera
Packed with the essentials needed to begin shooting, the Lumix DC-G95 from Panasonic is a Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera also characterized by its sleek and portable design.
Features
- Smart selfie mode
- Power zoom kit lens option
Type: Action
Resolution: 20.3 Megapixel
18 – DJI OM 4
It’s not actually a camera but still the Best YouTube rig because it can work with any smartphone and allows you to capture incredible videos.
Features
- Dynamic zoom
- Gesture control
- Story mode
Type: Foldable stabilizer
Resolution: Depends upon the camera it holds
19 – Logitech StreamCam: Best PC webcam
The StreamCam lets you create 1080p videos as well as stream online with fluid movements by offering 60 fps when recording at HD 720p. The C922 comes with Personify that provides a background replacement feature, so you can customize your background while streaming
Features
- 60 FPS stream
- Smart autofocus
- Full HD vertical video
Type: Plug and play
Resolution: 1080p 60 FPS
20 – Mevo Start: Best On-Location Live Streaming Option
The Mevo Start is an all-in-one camera designed to provide a very easy workflow for live streaming to popular RTMP platforms, including YouTube Live and Facebook Live.
Features
- Built-in NDI HX
- Sharp audio to retain viewers
- Six hours of battery life
Type: pocket-sized live video recording
Resolution: 2.07 Megapixels or 1920 x 1080
21 – Panasonic Lumix DMC-GH5: Best All-Rounder
Upgraded, redesigned, and filled with features, this camera gives outstanding images and video for shooters who demand the best.
Features
- Dust, freeze, and splash-proof body
- Sturdy all-weather build
- In-body stabilization
Type: Mirrorless
Resolution: 20.3 Megapixels
22 – Canon EOS 80D: Enthusiast Level DSLR
Start taking smooth, clean video with this 24.2 MP APS-C DSLR.
Features
- Weather-resistant body
- Wi-Fi + NFC
- 1080/60p video capture
Type: Mirrorless
Resolution: 24 Megapixels
Must-Have Accessories
If you are an experienced vlogger then you must already know that only having the camera is sometimes not enough. Sometimes you need features that your camera doesn’t offer. The following list of accessories will help you in such situations.
- Lume Cube Panel Mini: A must-have a portable light
- Blue Yeti microphone: Best for your studio
- Rode VideoMicro: The best microphone for cameras
- Black Eye Pro Kit G4: Best lens kit for your phones
- Elgato HD60 S: Best game capture card
- Magewell Ultra Stream HDMI Encoder: Best encoder
Conclusion
We hope that this list will help you to find the best camera along with the accessories to level up your vlogs.
David J. Crewe
