There are a few essential points that you must consider while shopping for any camera. By far the most important thing is the reason why you want to purchase a camera in the first place. According to the PetaPixel survey, the majority of people don’t utilize all the features of their cameras. That’s why it’s very important to get the one that suits your needs perfectly.

If you’re searching for a camera for vlogging, you are in the right place. Here’s a list of the best cameras for vloggers with their important features.

1 – Sony A6400: A Solid Base Model with High Resolution

Stable, fast, versatile, and compact, the Alpha a6400 from Sony is an APS-C-format mirrorless camera that has a ton of full-frame features.

Features

Front-facing screen

4K video

Type: Mirrorless

Resolution: 24.2 Megapixel

2 – Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III: Best Lightweight with Ultra-Features

Packing a wealth of features and functions within an especially compact design, the Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III is a Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera with an abundance of speed, precision, and versatility.

Features

4K video at 30 FPS

Incredible image stabilization

Type: Mirrorless

Resolution: 20.4 Megapixel

3 – Panasonic Lumix G100: Best for Stable Video with Enhanced Audio

A well-rounded bundle for the aspiring vlogger or content creator.

Features

4K video at 30 FPS

Incredible image stabilization

Type: Mirrorless

Resolution: 20.3 Megapixel

4 – Sony ZV-1: Best Compact Camera Option

The Sony ZV-1 is a purpose-built compact camera blending the proven imaging capabilities of the RX100-series platform with an updated physical design for more efficient content creation.

Features

24-70mm lens

Pocketable with exceptional autofocus

Type: Compact

Resolution: 20.1 Megapixel

5 – Fujifilm X-T200: Best Flip-Out Screen

This sleek and lightweight mirrorless camera features a 24.2MP APS-C CMOS Sensor for capturing high-resolution images and video.

Features

Ergonomic design

4K video up-gradation

Type: Mirrorless

Resolution: 24.2 Megapixel

6 – Canon EOS M50: Best for Affordability

Comprising a versatile feature-set to suit both stills and video applications, the EOS M50 Mirrorless Digital Camera leads the pack with UHD 4K video recording, a high-resolution electronic viewfinder, and improved Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Eye Detection AF.

Features

Vari-angle touchscreen

Incredible Dual Pixel Autofocus

Type: Mirrorless

Resolution: 24.1 Megapixel

7 – Olympus PEN E-PL9: Most Elegant Option For Fashion-Conscious vLoggers

This sleek and stylish MFT mirrorless camera is tiny but mighty with impressive imaging capabilities and a variety of in-camera creative controls.

Features

Highly compact and stylish design

User friendly and intuitive

Type: CSC (Compact-shape camera)

Resolution: 16.1 Megapixel

8 – Fujifilm X-T4: Best for vLoggers Need High-Quality Videos

Combining outstanding video capabilities and stills with improved workflow and functionality features. This compact mirrorless camera from Fuji brings you the best of both the photo and video worlds.

Features

Great video quality

IBIS for video

Type: X-mount mirrorless range

Resolution: 26.1 Megapixel

9 – Canon EOS M6 Mark II: All About Versatility and Diversity

Features

Useful tilting touchscreen

4k video at 30 FPS

Type: CSC (Compact-shape camera)

Resolution: 32.5 Megapixel

10 – DJI Osmo Pocket: Best Bang for the Buck

The DJI Osmo Pocket Gimbal is a lightweight gimbal stabilizer and 4K camera combination that is small enough to carry in your pocket wherever you go.

Features

weather-proofed and action-packed

4k video at 30 FPS with such a small size

Type: Compact

Resolution: 12 Megapixel

11 – Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III: The Best Option for Beginners

Built for the aspiring filmmaker, the G7 X Mark III offers multimedia fluency within a compact design.

Features

Can shoot vertically and live stream

User-friendly functions

Type: Compact

Resolution: 20.1 Megapixel

12 – Panasonic Lumix S5: The Best Option for vLoggers Who Need Highly Customizable Videos

Well-rounded, lightweight, and sleek, the Panasonic Lumix DC-S5 combines impressive video and photo capabilities with a portable body design.

Features

Lightweight and compact

Most versatile video capabilities

Type: Mirrorless

Resolution: 24.2 Megapixel

13 – Apple iPhone 12 Pro: Best for Status-Conscious People

The new iPhone 12 Pro comes with 5G speed, the A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, and a Pro camera system that takes low-light photography to the next level.

Features

Triple-camera unit

LiDAR scanner

Type: TrueDepth camera

Resolution: 12 Megapixel (both front and rear)

14 – Panasonic G100: The Best Option for Video with Dedicated Features

Features

Easily portable

Video-focused feature set

Type: Mirrorless

Resolution: 20.3 Megapixel

15 – Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: Best for people who need tech features

From 5G network speeds to 8K videos, the Galaxy S20+ pushes forward what’s possible with smartphone technology.

Features

8K video

5G future-proofing

Type: Five-camera setup

Resolution: 108 Megapixel (Front: 40MP)

16 – GoPro Hero 9 Black: Best for ultra-high video quality with a front-facing camera

Adding a 23.6MP sensor and new key design and engineering features, GoPro upgrades its flagship action camera with more of everything!

Features

5K video

Extreme stabilization

Type: Action

Resolution: 12 Megapixel

17 – Panasonic Lumix G90/G95: Best mid-range travel camera

Packed with the essentials needed to begin shooting, the Lumix DC-G95 from Panasonic is a Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera also characterized by its sleek and portable design.

Features

Smart selfie mode

Power zoom kit lens option

Type: Action

Resolution: 20.3 Megapixel

18 – DJI OM 4

It’s not actually a camera but still the Best YouTube rig because it can work with any smartphone and allows you to capture incredible videos.

Features

Dynamic zoom

Gesture control

Story mode

Type: Foldable stabilizer

Resolution: Depends upon the camera it holds

19 – Logitech StreamCam: Best PC webcam

The StreamCam lets you create 1080p videos as well as stream online with fluid movements by offering 60 fps when recording at HD 720p. The C922 comes with Personify that provides a background replacement feature, so you can customize your background while streaming

Features

60 FPS stream

Smart autofocus

Full HD vertical video

Type: Plug and play

Resolution: 1080p 60 FPS

20 – Mevo Start: Best On-Location Live Streaming Option

The Mevo Start is an all-in-one camera designed to provide a very easy workflow for live streaming to popular RTMP platforms, including YouTube Live and Facebook Live.

Features

Built-in NDI HX

Sharp audio to retain viewers

Six hours of battery life

Type: pocket-sized live video recording

Resolution: 2.07 Megapixels or 1920 x 1080

21 – Panasonic Lumix DMC-GH5: Best All-Rounder

Upgraded, redesigned, and filled with features, this camera gives outstanding images and video for shooters who demand the best.

Features

Dust, freeze, and splash-proof body

Sturdy all-weather build

In-body stabilization

Type: Mirrorless

Resolution: 20.3 Megapixels

22 – Canon EOS 80D: Enthusiast Level DSLR

Start taking smooth, clean video with this 24.2 MP APS-C DSLR.

Features

Weather-resistant body

Wi-Fi + NFC

1080/60p video capture

Type: Mirrorless

Resolution: 24 Megapixels

Must-Have Accessories

If you are an experienced vlogger then you must already know that only having the camera is sometimes not enough. Sometimes you need features that your camera doesn’t offer. The following list of accessories will help you in such situations.

Conclusion

We hope that this list will help you to find the best camera along with the accessories to level up your vlogs.