Best Camera & Lens Kits at Any Price Point | Black Friday & Cyber Monday

The holidays are upon us and with them come a changing of the seasons along with a wealth of cheer and merriment. Traditionally, this time of year is meant for celebrating the with family, but today tradition takes a side to Black Friday.

The idea of ‘doorbusters’ stems from a time pre-Internet, where stores had limited deals so great that people would bust down doors to get them. Nowadays, you are more likely to have ‘page refreshers’ and have to combat web traffic to get the best deal.

For photographers, Black Friday and Cyber Monday comes as an equalizer allowing for gear that swings at a much higher weight-class to be moved down a few pegs and benjamins. Whether you are looking to change systems or add to your already established kit, there is usually a deal for you. Below is a list of some of the best camera kits available this Black Friday*.

*List is a selection of Camera and Lens combos currently on discount

Under $4000

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera with 24-105mm Lens and Inkjet Printer Kit – $1,189 OFF + $800 in extras like Battery Grip & Printer!!

Sony Alpha a7R II Mirrorless Digital Camera with 24-70mm f/4 Lens and Storage Kit – $600 off

Nikon D810 DSLR Camera with 24-120mm Lens – $1,169 off + Battery Grip

Under $3000

Canon EOS 5D Mark III DSLR Camera with 24-70mm Lens – $700 off

Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Camera with 12-40mm f/2.8 Lens and Battery Grip Kit – $600 off

Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR Camera with EF 24-105mm f/4L IS II USM Lens – $709 off

Under $2500

Nikon D500 DSLR Camera with 16-80mm Lens – $1,039 off + Battery Grip

Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR Camera with 24-105mm f/3.5-5.6 Lens – $709 off + Battery Grip

Under $2000

Nikon D750 DSLR Camera + 24-120mm Lens – $1,500 Off + battery Grip

Canon EOS 7D Mark II DSLR Camera with 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM Lens & W-E1 Wi-Fi Adapter – $500 Off

Canon EOS 6D DSLR Camera with 24-105mm f/4L Lens – $500 off

Nikon D7500 DSLR Camera with 18-300mm Lens Kit – $120 off

Fujifilm X-T2 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 18-55mm Lens – $100 off

Canon EOS 80D DSLR Camera with 18-135mm and 55-250mm Lenses Video Creator Kit – $800 Off

Sony Alpha a6500 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 18-105mm Lens and Accessory Kit – $250 off

Under $1500

Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera with 12-40mm Lens Kit – $1,498.00

Sony Alpha a7 II Mirrorless Digital Camera with FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS Lens – $1,498.00

Sony Alpha a6500 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50mm and 55-210mm Lenses Kit – $1,446.00

Canon EOS 80D DSLR Camera with 18-135mm Lens Video Creator Kit – $1,399.00

Canon EOS 77D DSLR Camera with 18-135mm USM and 55-250mm Lenses – $1,298.00

Canon EOS M5 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 18-150mm Lens – $1,199.00

Fujifilm X-T1 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 18-55mm Lens and Battery Grip Kit – $1,099.00

Nikon D7200 DSLR Camera with 18-140mm Lens – $1,096.95

Under $1000

Canon EOS Rebel T6s DSLR Camera with 18-135mm Lens – $999.00

Canon EOS Rebel T7i DSLR Camera with 18-135mm Lens – $999.00

Canon EOS M6 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 18-150mm Lens – $999.00

Sony Alpha a7 Mirrorless Digital Camera with FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS Lens – $998.00

Panasonic Lumix DMC-G85 Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera with 12-60mm & 45-200mm Lenses and Case Kit – $997.99

Nikon D7200 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 70-300mm Lenses Kit – $996.95

Sony Alpha a6300 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50mm and 55-210mm Lenses and Free Accessory Kit – $996.00

Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX100 V Digital Camera with Free Accessory Kit – $948.00

Nikon D5600 DSLR Camera with 18-140mm Lens – $946.95

Panasonic Lumix DMC-G7 Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera with 14-140mm Lens – $897.99

Canon EOS Rebel SL2 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 55-250mm Lenses Kit – $749.00

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera with 14-42mm EZ Lens – $699.00