BenQ Launches The SW240, Their Most Affordable PhotoVue Photo Editing Monitor

With older technology, there was a certain level of acceptance of how images were perceived, but with new technologies such as quantum dots and LEDs, the color gamut of displays has expanded exponentially over the last several years. More color accurate monitors are able to display the full range of color spaces such as Rec. 709, P3 and Adobe RGB. If you work in the visual field, be it in photography, video editing or graphic design, having a color accurate monitor is essential in creating, delivering, and viewing images the way they were intended.

BenQ is a brand that has become synonymous among photography professionals with color-accurate monitors with models such as the SW2700PT, SW320, and SW271. Now the company is back with an all now monitor, the SW240, which should turn heads and open wallets – though it is the most affordable in their AQColor SW PhotoVue Lineup, making available a high quality monitor to creatives of all budgets.

The SW240 24.1″ PhotoVue Photo Editing Monitor sports 99% of the Adobe RGB in its 16:10, 1920 x 1200 10-bit display. The SW240 also has built-in hardware calibration which adjusts the monitor’s image processor rather than your graphics card output. The result is an image that will remain consistent from file to display.

“We want to make professional tools accessible to everyone, whether you’re just starting out or you’re a pro upgrading an old monitor, the SW240 is the perfect choice. It fits in our professional lineup with pristine color accuracy and without the hefty price tag of similar professional monitors,” said Jason Lee, product manager at BenQ America Corp.

Specs:

24.1 inches, 16:10, 1920 x 1200 resolution

99% Adobe RGB coverage, 100% sRGB and 95% DCI-P3

14-bit 3D LUT, ΔE ≤ 2

Hardware Calibration with Palette Master Element calibration software

Color Mode HotKey for switching between color modes

Eye-Care Technology

Advanced Black & White mode

Optional shading hood

Ports: 1 x DVI 1 x HDMI 1.4 1 x DisplayPort 1.2 2 x USB (USB 3.0) Output 1 x USB (USB 3.0) Input 1 x 3.5 mm Output



The SW240 PhotoVue Photographer monitor is now available for preorder now at B&H for $399, here. Currently, the preorders come with the optional BenQ SH240 Shading Hood for free.