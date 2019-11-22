If you have 3 minutes to spare and love fashion photography, you NEED to check out this behind-the-scenes look at a fashion shoot recently posted by Jessica Kobeissi. Back in March, while in Seoul, South Korea, she had the chance to capture fashion stylist and model Cheri Style on camera for a day.

As you can see from the images throughout the video, the photos turned out incredible!

Check out her behind-the-scenes look in the video below!

Behind-the-Scenes Fashion Shoot with Jessica Kobeissi and Cheri Style

We love everything Jessica Kobeissi puts out on her channel — whether she’s giving excellent tips on color grading or hanging out with our two favorite people from Mango Street — we can always count on her for amazing content!

The video above is no different.

Fashion photography is an ever-evolving beast. And when it comes to couture, South Korea has been serving strong game for quite some time now.

Cheri Style aims to break down barriers in her fashion and everything about this shoot was so on point. The locations really hit the mark when tied with Cheri’s fearless looks and all in all, the entire shoot was absolute STUN!

Check out the video above and let us know what you think in the comments below!