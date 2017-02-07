Be Part Of SLR Lounge! Video Editors Needed!

SLR Lounge is an Orange County-based company with an extensive online community focused on educating photographers around the world. SLR Lounge works hand-in-hand with its sister company Lin and Jirsa Photography, one of the largest and well-known boutique studios in the country.

We’re experiencing rapid growth in our companies; and we’re looking for talented, creative individuals to join our team. Please see all of the positions below and get in touch if you think you’re a good fit!

*Note: If you are a multi-hyphenate whose skill set is broad enough to span multiple positions, we’d like to hear from you. We put high value on our staff and would be open to consider tailoring a position around the appropriate candidate.

SLR LOUNGE VIDEO EDITOR

Our editors are responsible for editing workshops and other educational content. Experience with Adobe Premiere CC (more importantly Multi-Cam workflow) and Windows platform is a must. Experience with the rest of the Adobe Suite is a plus! Must be detail oriented and work well with a team.

Side note: our team is awesome sauce! We will provide training and step by step procedures to introduce you into our workflow.

Assist our team in creating some of the best educational photo content in existence – see all of our work in SLR Lounge Premium!

Work Type: Internship with possibility of full-time position

Location: In-Studio Only, Tustin, CA

More Info/Apply: Click Here