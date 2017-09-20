Be Part Of A Photo Walk Honoring Bill Cunningham In NYC

One man, Bill Cunningham, could possibly be considered the true denizen of the NYC fashion world. Perhaps no one loved the fashion of NYC more, and was as true an icon in his own right, as anyone could be. Today in New York, Bill is being honored with a photo walk that you can be part of.

Bill’s passing early last year sparked an outpouring of emotion from the fashion and photography world, spawned a documentary by filmmaker Mark Bozek, The Times Of Bill (premiering next month), and shown that the man in the blue jacket could be gone but never forgotten. The photo walk is another way to remember and pay homage to the man, put on by someone who knew him well, Wendy Goodman or New York Magazine.

The photo walk is open to the public and starts at the Apple Store in Williamsburg on 246 Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn. It’s a one mile walk led by Goodman, Bozek, and fashion photographer Max Vadukul and is open to the public. Participants are encouraged to shoot how Bill did, capturing the NYC street style with whatever camera you’ve got, even if it’s an iPhone.

The catch it it hasn’t been broadly advertised and it starts at 4 today. However, there’s a screening of a clip of the documentary first, so if you arrive by 430 you should be able to do the whole walk, and even if not you can join along the way. It’s sure to be something quite special.

Also, if you miss it, you can pay homage by visiting the corner of 57th Street and 5th Ave, that was renamed in his honor, and click away.

