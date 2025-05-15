Bay Photo Lab Epic Print + SLR Lounge Premium Giveaway (Value: $770)

We’re excited to announce that we’ve teamed up with Bay Photo Lab to bring you a special giveaway! US and Canada residents have between now and May 29th to enter for a chance to win a one-of-a-kind Epic Print from Bay Photo’s professional print lab and a Premium Annual Membership from SLR Lounge!

The Giveaway Prizes

This giveaway includes one 20×30 Epic Print with Optional Frame from Bay Photo Lab and a Premium Annual Membership from SLR Lounge. Here’s a closer look at these incredible prizes.

Prize #1: 20×30 Epic Print with Optional Frame

While photography has largely gone the way of digital, the importance of print has only grown in significance. Quality prints allow us to keep our most important memories top of mind and relevant for generations to come. That said, few printers boast the innovation and commitment to quality prints found at Bay Photo Lab. Whether you’re a hobbyist looking to preserve a special memory or a pro looking to expand your line of print offerings, this giveaway offers a unique opportunity to possibly win an Epic Print from Bay Photo to see firsthand what quality prints can be.

It’s not for nothing that the word “epic” is right there in the name of these prints. Epic prints represent a professional-grade go-to for large photo prints. These fine art collector-level, large photo prints are made using Fujiflex silver halide photographic paper with up to 610 dpi resolution (four times the resolution of a standard photo print), resulting in “high-precision clarity” that is really second to none.

Style

Epic prints, thanks to the premium materials used and their striking dynamic resolution, present a sleek, refined profile that will captivate viewers, whether at home or in a fine art gallery.

Material and Mounting

ACM Backing (Left) | Slim Float Epic Frame (Right)

Bay Photo’s Epic Prints are made using Fuljiflex silver halide photographic paper, which is mounted using aluminum composite (ACM) made from 2 sheets of .012″ metal with a solid black plastic core, and finished with a thick High Gloss or Satin finish in a maximized effort to realize the photo’s ultimate viewing potential. You can choose from different wood and metal moldings that are custom-made into frames for these prints.

You can read more about Bay Photo’s professional print options and get some tips for going big with large photo prints here.

Prize #2: SLR Lounge Premium Annual Membership

This giveaway also includes a one-year Premium Membership from SLR Lounge. This membership includes streaming access to all of the our training systems and workshops (excluding the mentorship/coaching program called $10K for $2K). Here’s a glimps at some of the courses you’ll find included in our educational library:

The Flash Photography Training System

The Wedding Photography Training System

The Photography Business Training System

Mastering Adobe Lightroom

Photography 101

Creative Photography 101

Engagement Photography 101

and More!

Premium gives you all of the real-world training you need to succeed in photography for you to study at your own pace.

How to Enter the Bay Photo Lab Epic Print + SLR Lounge Premium Membership Giveaway

You can enter using the widget below or by clicking this link. Giveaway ends May 29th, 2025. This giveaway is open to US and Canada residents only.

About Bay Photo Lab

As we noted in their company feature, Bay Photo Lab has leveraged a long and proud history in the industry to become the go-to choice for professional photographers. They are committed to providing personal attention and a wide range of products, and they pride themselves on quality printing, great Customer Service, and fast delivery.