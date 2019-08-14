Back to Basics – 3 Things You Need To Know About Manual Mode

For those of us who’ve been shooting for a while, this is probably all common knowledge, but for someone picking up a camera for the first time and just getting started on their creative journey, this could be just what they need to hear. I remember what it was like when I first picked up my camera and couldn’t find access to any tips or guides online, this is why it’s important every now and again to dive back into that beginner topic and share some quick start tips to help the rookies get up and running.

In this “Back to Basics” photography tutorial, Josh Collins will walk us through the 3 most important things you need to know about making that big leap and shooting in manual mode on your camera. He’ll go over the mechanics and share some sample images taken comparing the different settings making it a little clearer to understand the differences between each.

Topics Covered

Aperture – controls the amount of light coming into a camera, similarly to how a pupil works in an eye.

– controls the amount of light coming into a camera, similarly to how a pupil works in an eye. Shutter speed – controls how much light comes into a photo by adjusting the speed of the shutter.

– controls how much light comes into a photo by adjusting the speed of the shutter. ISO – is essentially camera sensor generated light, with a downside.

For the beginners here, did this help you out any? Did you pick up anything new? How about the seasoned pros? Let us know in the comments below.

Gear used:

To follow more of Josh’s work check out his social sites here;

*Video shared with permission from Josh Collins