WEDDING SEASON SALE! 30% Off Training Systems!

Buy Now!
Your content will be up shortly. Please allow up to 5 seconds
AoP-Awards-2019 Inspiration

Association of Photographers’ 2019 Awards Shortlist Revealed

By David J. Crewe on May 2nd 2019

The Association of Photographers (AOP) has announced the shortlist of photos for its annual awards, with 240 finalists going on display in London. The images have been chosen from over 2,000 entries in categories including Lifestyle, Project, Food & Drink, Fashion & Beauty, Still Life & Object, Environment, Portrait, and Photojournalism. The official winners will be announced on May 14th.

The Shortlist

Here is a small selection of images from the shortlist with captions by the respected photographers. To see the full list of categories and the galleries of finalists, click the link here.

What is the AOP?

The Association of Photographers is a not-for-profit membership organisation dedicated to promoting, protecting and educating photographers of all levels – from those starting out, to experienced professionals, and everyone in between.

Awards Information

There are a great many photography competitions out there for professionals and non-professionals alike, but the AOP Awards continues to be regarded as the original and the best – a celebration of exceptional work by the industry’s elite.  Being selected for entry into the AOP Awards Book and accompanying exhibition is one of the highest accolades available to photographers around the world.

[REWIND: Winners Revealed For 2019 Sony World Photography Awards]

Where to See The Gallery

Via the BBC,  the finalists can be seen for free at Lobby, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London until May 31st, 2019.

Every now and again, checking out an awards show and competition like this is just the thing you need to get inspired and i’m jealous of our photographers in the UK who can check this gallery out in person. What do you think of the short-list? Have you looked at the rest on the AOP website? Let us know in the comments below.

Follow the AOP on social media here:

*All images shared with permission from Association of Photographers AoP Awards. Do not share or reuse images without direct permission.

**Featured Image credits – Copyright: © Alexander Rhind & Hannah Maule-ffinch, 2019 Association of Photographers AoP Awards

Tags:
This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links, however, this does not impact accuracy or integrity of our content.
Previous Story
What Do You Do When Your Photos Get...
Next Story
7 Simple Landscape Photography Tips...
About

David J. Crewe is a full-time commercial photographer and Senior Editor with SLR Lounge. Based out of both Southern California & Las Vegas, Nevada.

View his work and blog: DavidJCrewe.com

Follow his Instagram: @DavidJCrewe

RELATED ARTICLES

Learn More

Magazine Photoshoot Scam Makes Its Way Around – BEWARE
Learn More

New VLog Series Takes Photographers Behind The Scenes On Epic Adventures
Learn More

B&H Introduces The PAYBOO Card To Cover The Sales Tax

RELATED WORKSHOPS

SEE MORE WORKSHOPS
Learn More

SLR Lounge Premium Subscription

SLR Lounge Premium Subscription

access All of our workshops
Learn More

Complete Wedding Photography Training System

Complete Wedding Photography Training...

A-Z Guide to Wedding Photography
Learn More

Complete Photography Business Training System

Complete Photography Business...

start and run the business of your dreams

Q&A Discussions

Please or register to post a comment.

FREE PRO TUTORIAL
Business Course Four | How To Book Photography Clients
One or more of these reasons might surprise you, but you'll likely agree that all are true. 

Connect with us!