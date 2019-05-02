Association of Photographers’ 2019 Awards Shortlist Revealed

The Association of Photographers (AOP) has announced the shortlist of photos for its annual awards, with 240 finalists going on display in London. The images have been chosen from over 2,000 entries in categories including Lifestyle, Project, Food & Drink, Fashion & Beauty, Still Life & Object, Environment, Portrait, and Photojournalism. The official winners will be announced on May 14th.

The Shortlist

Here is a small selection of images from the shortlist with captions by the respected photographers. To see the full list of categories and the galleries of finalists, click the link here.

What is the AOP?

The Association of Photographers is a not-for-profit membership organisation dedicated to promoting, protecting and educating photographers of all levels – from those starting out, to experienced professionals, and everyone in between.

Awards Information

There are a great many photography competitions out there for professionals and non-professionals alike, but the AOP Awards continues to be regarded as the original and the best – a celebration of exceptional work by the industry’s elite. Being selected for entry into the AOP Awards Book and accompanying exhibition is one of the highest accolades available to photographers around the world.

Where to See The Gallery

Via the BBC, the finalists can be seen for free at Lobby, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London until May 31st, 2019.

Every now and again, checking out an awards show and competition like this is just the thing you need to get inspired and i’m jealous of our photographers in the UK who can check this gallery out in person. What do you think of the short-list? Have you looked at the rest on the AOP website? Let us know in the comments below.

*All images shared with permission from Association of Photographers AoP Awards. Do not share or reuse images without direct permission.

**Featured Image credits – Copyright: © Alexander Rhind & Hannah Maule-ffinch, 2019 Association of Photographers AoP Awards