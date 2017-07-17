Aspiring Fashion Photographers | How To Get Your Work Featured

Arguably one of the most anticipated and exciting hurdles in a fashion photographer’s journey is that of tackling the first fashion editorial. It is exciting, nerve-wracking, intimidating, and many other emotions. So many questions come to mind, like where do I even start?

A great place to start is by doing the homework and by studying the imagery in the mainstream magazines such as W, Harper’s Bazaar, and Vogue. It’s like the idea of trickle down economics; these magazines typically influence the work that makes it into the smaller outlets. The research involved may seem a little menial at times, but it is often laced with a lot of inspiration along the way.

From online features to actual print publications, there are several different avenues available to get your work published via online submission.

Online Magazines

Many online magazines have a mood-board or a theme listed on their submission page for the upcoming editorial calendar. Because of the timeline, the fashion requirements are at least one season ahead. A minimum of six different looks are typically required with varying crops. While it is not standard practice to receive a free download of the issue, the majority of these magazines will email individual tear sheets to the featured artists.

Print Magazines

The parameters are very much in line with online magazines, the difference being these coveted issues are printed and a physical copy is available for purchase. There is still something oh so special about seeing your work in print.

Webitorials

A ‘webitorial’, in short, stands for “web editorial”. The quality of work is of the same standard as those editorials that make it into the independent magazines and often receive the same amount of social media buzz.

The submission requirements tend to be more lax than their magazine counterparts. Webitorials are a great resource for photographers to get creative sans the confines of a specific theme.

All three of these offer an integrated opportunity of getting work out there as a fashion photographer.

When in the planning stages of an editorial, make sure to read the submission guidelines carefully and plan accordingly. Submission guidelines provide ample guidance as to how many different looks are needed as well as the various crop requirements.

Below are a few examples of various reputable publications that have been around for a while to check out for inspiration. The submission link is either at the top menu or bottom footer of the webpage.

TEARS // theatlasmagazine.com Photographer / Christean Kareem @christean.kareem Models / Amy Yang + Matt Fearno @mattfearno Stylist / @kevintecsonn A post shared by ATLAS MAGAZINE (@theatlasmagazine) on Jul 12, 2017 at 5:53am PDT

These are but a handful of what is out there. A simple Google search will yield a large number of results, with new resources being created frequently.

Research is a fantastic starting point and proves to be advantageous when first dreaming up a huge undertaking such as this. Make sure to seek out a lot of different magazines to get a feel of what the workload will be, and most importantly, to see where your style of photography is a good fit. Now is when the fun begins!