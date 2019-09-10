Regardless of one being a fan of Apple products or not, you have to admit the Live Launch events have become a staple for gear and gadget addicts every year! Today we’re expecting a lot of announcements from entertainment to technology improvements, and most importantly, camera updates for the iPhone! So first and foremost, if you want to watch live, click the link below and follow along;

https://www.apple.com/apple-events/livestream/

What We Expect

As a quick recap, what we’ve heard is coming and what we’re expecting to learn today is as follows;

3 New iPhones (as is tradition)

New Apple Watch (5)

Release Dates for iOS 13, iPadOS, and macOS 10.15

Information on Apple TV Plus

A New iPad

At least one New MacBook

What We’ve Seen So Far

Lots of new apps and games coming for all versions of the iOS, including a subscription model to the Apple Arcade for $4.99 a month

Apple TV Plus is getting some pretty significant improvements, well not just the actual box, but the service. Apple is officially launching its own streaming service with what looks like a bunch of original and exclusive content at a familiar price point of $4.99 a month, with service starting on November 1, 2019 When you buy any new Mac, iPhone, or iPad you get a one year subscription for free.

iPad is getting a complete lineup revamp 10.2″ display with an A10 Fusion Chip and smart connector for keyboards iPadOS adds a ton of exclusive and impressive functionality Prices start at $299

New Apple Watch 5 starting at $399 (available to order today) new features include a LTOP display that can reduce its own power consumption automatically 18 hour battery Improved health features and much more

iPhone 11 is getting MASSIVE updates including Dolby audio! The Camera 12MP Wide Camera 12MP Ultra Wide Camera Improvements to the creative photo effects including high key and portrait mode. Night mode (high iso) seems to be insanely impressive. Almost HDR level quality Video and color quality seem absolutely insane on this new phone! shoots in 4k swap between cameras and zoom wheel easily cinematic video stabilization and an extended dynamic range Improvements to the UI for the camera and added functionality A13 Bionic chip improved battery live over the current iPhone XR Improved wifi, faster facial recognition, better weather, scratch , and drop protection. Starting price of just $699! This is actually pretty impressive given the constant increased prices of those devices

iPhone 11 Pro! The first camera Apple 3 cameras! 2 models / Sizes Super Retina XDR Display with 2,000,000:1 ratio A13 Bionic Chip Massive speed improvements and concurrent processes and apparently battery/power consumption management Machine Learning improvements Improved battery and power consumption, 20% faster processing with 15% lower power consumption up to 4 more hours of battery life on the normal iPhone, up to 5 more hours with the Pro models and included fast charge cable



IT’S TIME! The Triple-Camera details! (Apple’s first “PRO” camera system)

12MP Wide camera f/1.8 12MP Ultra wide 120 degree field of video 5 element lens f/2.0 12MP Telephoto f/2.4 Sneak Peek of the neural engine for image processing “Deep Fusion” using machine learning it shoots 9 images and in under 1 second, auto blends pixel by pixel (24million) to optimize for detail and low noise. “Photography Mad Science” This is a feature I REALLY want to test 4k Video on the iphone pro used in hollywood level production It looks as though they’ve developed a great partnership with Filmic Pro to add incredible new features for the iPhone Pro Camera, giving filmmakers insane amounts of control and options. Allowing you to film on two cameras at once on the same iPhone! You can use the front and back facing cameras at the same time to record truly immersive video naturally! This is insanely impressive! Photo editing tools are now available for editing video in camera/phone now iPhone 11 Pro starting at $999 and iPhone 11 pro max at $1099 (pre-order starts this friday), starts shipping on sept 20th, 2019



There’s a lot more to come, so i’ll update as it happens, but again, be sure to follow along on the live event on Apple’s website here

