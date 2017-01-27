Giveaway | Enter to Win a Prize from Profoto & Our Grand Prize (valued at $5,200)

Enter Now

Announcing SLRL Quarterly Payment Plans!!!

January 27th 2017 8:30 AM

Your path to portrait photography success just became a whole lot more budget-friendly! Here’s your chance to gain access to industry-leading education from SLR Lounge Premium.

SLRL Premium Pricing Plans

Today, we’re incredibly excited to launch SLR Lounge Quarterly Premium Payment Plans – where you pay a fee of $99 every three months with a one-time, initial setup fee of $50!

The option to be billed annually is still available but lock in that rate now as prices may increase with the addition of new content & resources!

[REWIND: 5 REASONS TO JOIN SLR LOUNGE PREMIUM]

What is included in our premium membership?

SLR Lounge Premium is an invaluable guide for any aspiring photographer. Start your journey by mastering all of your essential skills, from manual mode to post-production, and advanced lighting and client interaction. SLRL Premium membership includes:

  • Our Best-Selling SLR Lounge Lightroom Presets (with free updates)
  • 24-Hour Streaming From Any Device
  • Early Access to New Workshops and Tutorials
  • Exclusive Partner Discounts
  • Priority Constructive Critique
  • & SO MUCH MORE!!!

Upgrade Today

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do I receive the Lightroom Presets, Cloud Pack, Photoshop Paper Textures and other resources with my subscription?

A: Yes, with both the Annual Plan and the Quarterly Plan, you receive all of the resources.

Q: What is your Cancellation and Refund Policy?

A: Cancel at Any Time. If you cancel, your subscription will be active until the end of your current billing period. Our Premium Subscriptions are non-refundable and we do not offer credit for partially used periods.

 

Upgrade now to Premium and start streaming from our library of over 180 hours of invaluable photography education – your learning journey starts now!

Tags:
Prev
About

Shivani wants to live in a world where laughter is the cure to pretty much everything. Since she can’t claim “Serial Bingewatcher” as an occupation, she’ll settle for wedding/portrait photographer at Lin and Jirsa & marketing coordinator here at SLR Lounge. For those rare moments when you won’t find a camera in her hand, she will be dancing, eating a donut, or most likely watching Seinfeld.

Follow her on Instagram: @shivalry_inc

Comments [0]

Please or register to post a comment.

Featured Workshops

Wedding Workshop Part Three

SLR Lounge Premium Subscription

Lightroom Presets CC v1.1 (For Lightroom 5, 6, &CC)

Photography 101

Related Articles