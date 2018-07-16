Amazon Prime Day Sale Alternatives | ‘Prime Day’ Sales From Other Retailers – Continued
So Amazon has thus far made an utter hash of Prime Day 2018. It’s safe to say they’ve been having a really bad day, and for a lot of people that has translated into a really annoying day full of repeated hits of the refresh button only to be greeted with photos of some really cute dogs.
But there’s a bright side.
For one, the major retailers are trying to take advantage of the fact that we have been saving up and are in the mood to spend some money. As such, there are some extremely good deals on some really useful gear – dare I say better than most of what you’ll find on Amazon for Prime Day (other than those special few). So, from strobes, to camera bodies, to Pelican cases, here are some great sales to take advantage of:
Flashpoint/Godox Lights
- Flashpoint XPLOR 600 HSS TTL Battery-Powered Monolight with Built-in R2 2.4GHz Radio Remote – Bowens Mount (AD600 TTL) 20% Off
- Flashpoint XPLOR 600 HSS Battery-Powered Monolight with Built-in R2 2.4GHz Radio Remote – Bowens Mount (AD600 Non-TTL) 23% Off
- Flashpoint Zoom Li-on R2 TTL On-Camera Flash Speedlight For Canon (V860II-C) 20% Off
- Flashpoint Zoom Li-ion Mini TTL R2 Flash With Integrated R2 Radio Transceiver – Sony Mirrorless Cameras (V350S)
- Flashpoint Zoom-Mini TTL R2 Flash With Integrated R2 Radio Transceiver – Fuji Mirrorless Cameras (TT350F)
- Flashpoint Zoom TTL R2 Flash With Integrated R2 Radio Transceiver – Canon (TT685C)
- Flashpoint 10′ C-Stand on Turtle Base Kit w/40″ Grip Arm & 2 Gobo Heads and Baby Pin – Chrome 23% Off
Pelican Cases
Pelican 1510 Carry On Case with Yellow and Black Divider Set
Pelican 1510 Carry-On Case with Foam Set (Black)
Pelican 1519 Photographer’s Lid Organizer for Pelican 1510 Case
Pelican 1510SC Studio Case with Lid Organizer and Yellow Divider Set, TSA Lock, Desiccant Gel
Camera Accessories
- Samsung 500GB T5 Portable SSD
- Peak Design SlideLITE Camera Strap SLL-1
- SanDisk 64GB Ultra UHS-I microSDXC Memory Card (Class 10)
- Samsung 256GB EVO+ microSDXC Memory Card with SD Adapter
Nikon
- Nikon D750 DSLR
- Nikon D810 DSLR
- Nikon D500 DSLR Camera with 16-80mm Lens
- Nikon D7500
- Nikon D7200 DSLR
- Nikon D5600 DSLR
- Nikon D3400
Canon – Up To $600 Off Plus Free Battery Grips
- Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera with Free Battery Grip
- Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR Camera with Free Battery Grip
- *List of all free battery grip offers
- Canon EOS M6 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 18-150mm Lens
- Canon EOS 80D DSLR Camera with 18-135mm Lens Video Creator Kit
- Canon Advanced 2 Lens Kit with 50mm f/1.4 and 17-40mm f/4L Lenses
- Canon EOS Rebel T6i DSLR Camera
- Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L III USM
- Canon EF 50mm f/1.4 USM
- Canon EF 85mm f/1.8 USM
- Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM
