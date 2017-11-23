All The 85mm Prime Lenses On Sale This Season | Black Friday & Cyber Monday Photography Sales
There are few things photographers can find to agree on, and a vast ocean of things about which we disagree. Like the great dividing subjects through the history of mankind – light or dark beer, under vs over toilet paper rolls, Tomcats vs Hornets, and Jason Mamoa vs Blake Shelton – the choice of favorite lens is a choice that puts you on either side of a line in the sand.
Regardless of what side you’re on, if sales, page views, comments, discussions, variety, bar-brawls and divorces are any indication, your favorite falls into only one of 4 beautifully difficult choices: 35mm primes, 50mm primes, 85mm primes, and 24-70mm.
The question is, which side are you on?
Well, whatever the choice may be, we’ve gone through to find the primary of each of those lenses currently on sale this holiday season, and to kick it off, I can think of no better place to start than with what has become the go-to portrait lens of the 00’s, the 85mm prime.
*List is a selection of primary 85mm lenses (& equivalent focal length) currently on discount
Canon
Canon EF 85mm f/1.8 USM Lens $349
Canon EF 85mm f/1.2L II USM Lens $1849
Rokinon 85mm T1.5 Cine DS Lens for Canon EF Mount $279
Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens for Canon EF $1,099
Zeiss Milvus 85mm f/1.4 ZE Lens for Canon EF $1,530
Zeiss 85mm f/1.4 ZE Planar T* Manual Focus Lens for Canon $1,093
Nikon
Zeiss Milvus 85mm f/1.4 ZF.2 Lens for Nikon F – $1,530
Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens for Nikon F – $1,099
Zeiss Planar T* 85mm f/1.4 ZF.2 Lens for Nikon – $699
Rokinon 85mm T1.5 Cine DS Lens for Nikon – $279
Sony
Sony FE 85mm f/1.8 Lens – $548
Zeiss Batis 85mm f/1.8 Lens for Sony E – $1,020
Zeiss Loxia 85mm f/2.4 Lens for Sony E Mount – $1,910
Rokinon Xeen 85mm T1.5 Lens for Sony E-Mount – $1,499
Mitakon Zhongyi Speedmaster 85mm f/1.2 Lens for Sony E – $649
Rokinon 85mm T1.5 Cine DS Lens for Sony E-Mount – $249
Fujifilm
*(85mm Equivalent)
Fujifilm XF 56mm f/1.2 R Lens – $899
Fujifilm XF 56mm f/1.2 R APD Lens – $1,349
Olympus
Panasonic Leica DG Nocticron 42.5mm f/1.2 ASPH. POWER O.I.S. Lens
