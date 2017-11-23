All The 50mm Prime Lenses On Sale This Season | Black Friday & Cyber Monday Photography Sales
There are few things photographers can find to agree on, and a vast ocean of things about which we disagree. Like the great dividing subjects through the history of mankind – light or dark beer, under vs over toilet paper rolls, Tomcats vs Hornets, and Jason Mamoa vs Blake Shelton – the choice of favorite lens is a choice that puts you on either side of a line in the sand.
Regardless of what side you’re on, if sales, page views, comments, discussions, variety, bar-brawls and divorces are any indication, your favorite falls into only one of 4 beautifully difficult choices: 35mm primes, 50mm primes, 85mm primes, and 24-70mm.
The question is, which side are you on?
Well, whatever the choice may be, we’ve gone through to find the primary of each of those lenses currently on sale this holiday season, and here are the 50s. Some of these lenses are up to HALF off.
*List is a selection of primary 50mm (and equivalent focal length) lenses currently on discount
Canon
[REVIEW: Sigma 50mm F/1.4 DG HSM Art – Full Review]
Canon EF 50mm f/1.4 USM Lens – $329
Canon EF 50mm f/1.2L USM Lens – $1,299
Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens for Canon EF – $849
Rokinon 50mm T1.5 AS UMC Cine DS Lens EF Mount – $399
Zeiss Milvus 50mm f/1.4 ZE Lens for Canon EF – $1,020
Samyang 50mm f/1.4 AS UMC Lens for Canon EF – $298
Zeiss Milvus 50mm f/2M ZE Lens for Canon EF – $1,093
Samyang 50mm T1.5 VDSLR AS UMC Lens EF Mount – $419
Meyer-Optik Gorlitz Trioplan 50mm f/2.9 Canon EF – $999
Zeiss Normal 50mm f/1.4 ZE Planar T* Manual Focus Lens for Canon – $615
Rokinon Xeen 50mm T1.5 Lens for Canon EF Mount – $1,499
Rokinon 50mm f/1.2 Lens for Canon EF-M – $349
[REVIEW: Rokinon 50mm f/1.4 Lens Review | Best Budget 50mm Manual Focus Lens?]
Nikon
Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 50mm f/1.8G Lens – $176
Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens for Nikon F – $849
Zeiss Milvus 50mm f/2M ZF.2 Lens for Nikon F – $1,093
Zeiss Milvus 50mm f/1.4 ZF.2 Lens for Nikon F – $1,020
Zeiss Planar T* 50mm F/1.4 ZF.2 Lens for Nikon F-Mount – $615
Meyer-Optik Gorlitz Trioplan 50mm f/2.9 Lens for Nikon F – $999
Rokinon 50mm f/1.4 AS IF UMC Lens for Nikon F Mount – $379
Rokinon 50mm T1.5 AS UMC Cine DS Lens for Nikon F Mount – $399
Sony
Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens for Sony A – $849
Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens for Sigma SA and MC-11 Mount Converter/Lens Adapter for Sony E Kit – $998
Zeiss Loxia 50mm f/2 Planar T* Lens for Sony E Mount – $809
Meyer-Optik Gorlitz Trioplan 50mm f/2.9 Lens for Sony E – $999
Sony E 50mm f/1.8 OSS Lens – $248
Sony FE 50mm f/1.8 Lens – $198
Sony Planar T* FE 50mm f/1.4 ZA Lens – $1,398
Sony FE 50mm f/2.8 Macro Lens – $448
Rokinon AF 50mm f/1.4 FE Lens for Sony E – $399
Rokinon 50mm T1.5 AS UMC Cine DS Lens for Sony E Mount – $399
Mitakon Zhongyi Speedmaster 50mm f/0.95 Lens for Sony E-Mount – $749
Rokinon 50mm f/1.4 AS IF UMC Lens for Sony E-Mount – $369
Rokinon Xeen 50mm T1.5 Lens for Sony E-Mount – $1,499
Handevision IBERIT 50mm f/2.4 Lens for Sony E – $429
Fujifilm
Fujifilm 35mm f/1.4 XF R Lens – $549
Mitakon Zhongyi Speedmaster 35mm f/0.95 Mark II Lens – $479
Rokinon 35mm f/1.2 ED AS UMC CS Lens for Fujifilm X – $349
Handevision IBERIT 35mm f/2.4 Lens for Fujifilm X – $459
Olympus
Olympus M.Zuiko Digital 25mm f/1.8 Lens – $199
No Comments
Please log in or register to post a comment.