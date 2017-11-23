All The 50mm Prime Lenses On Sale This Season | Black Friday & Cyber Monday Photography Sales

There are few things photographers can find to agree on, and a vast ocean of things about which we disagree. Like the great dividing subjects through the history of mankind – light or dark beer, under vs over toilet paper rolls, Tomcats vs Hornets, and Jason Mamoa vs Blake Shelton – the choice of favorite lens is a choice that puts you on either side of a line in the sand.

Regardless of what side you’re on, if sales, page views, comments, discussions, variety, bar-brawls and divorces are any indication, your favorite falls into only one of 4 beautifully difficult choices: 35mm primes, 50mm primes, 85mm primes, and 24-70mm.

The question is, which side are you on?

Well, whatever the choice may be, we’ve gone through to find the primary of each of those lenses currently on sale this holiday season, and here are the 50s. Some of these lenses are up to HALF off.

*List is a selection of primary 50mm (and equivalent focal length) lenses currently on discount

Canon

Canon EF 50mm f/1.4 USM Lens – $329

Canon EF 50mm f/1.2L USM Lens – $1,299

Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens for Canon EF – $849

Rokinon 50mm T1.5 AS UMC Cine DS Lens EF Mount – $399

Zeiss Milvus 50mm f/1.4 ZE Lens for Canon EF – $1,020

Samyang 50mm f/1.4 AS UMC Lens for Canon EF – $298

Zeiss Milvus 50mm f/2M ZE Lens for Canon EF – $1,093

Samyang 50mm T1.5 VDSLR AS UMC Lens EF Mount – $419

Meyer-Optik Gorlitz Trioplan 50mm f/2.9 Canon EF – $999

Zeiss Normal 50mm f/1.4 ZE Planar T* Manual Focus Lens for Canon – $615

Rokinon Xeen 50mm T1.5 Lens for Canon EF Mount – $1,499

Rokinon 50mm f/1.2 Lens for Canon EF-M – $349

Nikon

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 50mm f/1.8G Lens – $176

Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens for Nikon F – $849

Zeiss Milvus 50mm f/2M ZF.2 Lens for Nikon F – $1,093

Zeiss Milvus 50mm f/1.4 ZF.2 Lens for Nikon F – $1,020

Zeiss Planar T* 50mm F/1.4 ZF.2 Lens for Nikon F-Mount – $615

Meyer-Optik Gorlitz Trioplan 50mm f/2.9 Lens for Nikon F – $999

Rokinon 50mm f/1.4 AS IF UMC Lens for Nikon F Mount – $379

Rokinon 50mm T1.5 AS UMC Cine DS Lens for Nikon F Mount – $399

Sony

Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens for Sony A – $849

Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens for Sigma SA and MC-11 Mount Converter/Lens Adapter for Sony E Kit – $998

Zeiss Loxia 50mm f/2 Planar T* Lens for Sony E Mount – $809

Meyer-Optik Gorlitz Trioplan 50mm f/2.9 Lens for Sony E – $999

Sony E 50mm f/1.8 OSS Lens – $248

Sony FE 50mm f/1.8 Lens – $198

Sony Planar T* FE 50mm f/1.4 ZA Lens – $1,398

Sony FE 50mm f/2.8 Macro Lens – $448

Rokinon AF 50mm f/1.4 FE Lens for Sony E – $399

Rokinon 50mm T1.5 AS UMC Cine DS Lens for Sony E Mount – $399

Mitakon Zhongyi Speedmaster 50mm f/0.95 Lens for Sony E-Mount – $749

Rokinon 50mm f/1.4 AS IF UMC Lens for Sony E-Mount – $369

Rokinon Xeen 50mm T1.5 Lens for Sony E-Mount – $1,499

Handevision IBERIT 50mm f/2.4 Lens for Sony E – $429

Fujifilm 35mm f/1.4 XF R Lens – $549

Mitakon Zhongyi Speedmaster 35mm f/0.95 Mark II Lens – $479

Rokinon 35mm f/1.2 ED AS UMC CS Lens for Fujifilm X – $349

Handevision IBERIT 35mm f/2.4 Lens for Fujifilm X – $459

Olympus

Olympus M.Zuiko Digital 25mm f/1.8 Lens – $199

Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 25mm f/1.2 PRO Lens – $999