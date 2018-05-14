Cultural Wedding Photography Guides (Launch DIscount!)

Purchase Here
Gear & Apps

All Fstoppers Tutorials On Sale For One Week With Code

By Kishore Sawh on May 14th 2018

It’s been a long, brutal winter, and for many of us spring has been running late. Thankfully, however, it’s made quite an entrance and photographic opportunities are abound. So, to kick things off and into high gear, our friends at Fstoppers have launched a massive Spring Sale,

Starting today, and for 1 week only, Fstoppers is levying huge discounts on every single Fstoppers original tutorial, some of their partners’ and the savings are as high as $200 with code SPRINGFS.

We’re very particular about the education we spend time on and recommend, and Fstoppers has been consistently putting out great unique courses, perfect for this time of year when everyone’s energized and creative. It’s always a good time to shoot and learn so you can push your abilities and your work, and this is a great opportunity to take advantage of.

Here are some of the best deals below, but click here for a full list of all that’s on sale. And remember, the sale if for one week only.

Peter Hurley: The Art Behind The Headshot
Save $200 with code SPRINGFS 

Joey Wright: Swimwear Photography – Lighting, Posing, and Retouching
Save $100 with code SPRINGFS

Mike Kelley’s Where Art Meets Architecture 1
Save $100 with code SPRINGFS

Mike Kelley’s Where Art Meets Architecture 2
Save $75 with code SPRINGFS

Clay Cook’s Fashion and Editorial Portrait Photography

Save $50 with code SPRINGFS

*Check our review of this course: Review | Clay Cook’s Fashion & Editorial Portrait Photography Course

How To Become A Professional Commercial Wedding Photographer DVD
Save $200 with code SPRINGFS

Photography 101: How to Use Your Digital Camera and Edit Photos in Photoshop
Save $20 with code SPRINGFS for a price of $79.

Photographing The World: Landscape Photography and Post-Processing with Elia Locardi
Save $50 with code SPRINGFS

Photographing the World: Cityscape, Astrophotography, and Advanced Post-Processing
Save $50 with code SPRINGFS

Dylan Patrick’s The Cinematic Headshot
Save $50 with code SPRINGFS

 

Tags:
Previous
Modeling Poses For Beginners
About

Kishore is, among other things, the Editor-In-Chief at SLR Lounge. A photographer and writer based in Miami, he can often be found at dog parks, and airports in London and Toronto. He is also a tremendous fan of flossing and the happiest guy around when the company’s good.

No Comments

Please or register to post a comment.

Trending Workshop
Wedding Workshop Seven | Photographing Group Portraits

Related Articles

OPAL Lightroom Opacity Plug-in Review | It's A 'Level UP' For Your Presets
By Kishore Sawh on May 13, 2018
Why Every Photographer Should Have A 24-70mm 2.8
By Kishore Sawh on May 12, 2018
Meike Announces 50mm f1.7 For Full Frame Sony Cameras
By Wendell Weithers on May 14, 2018

Connect with us!