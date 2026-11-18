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Aiarty has released version 3.14 of Aiarty Image Enhancer, its AI desktop app for denoising, deblurring, upscaling and restoring photos. For Black Friday, a lifetime license is $79 with code BF26-EXTRA, down from $155, and it comes with free 1-year licenses for Aiarty Video Enhancer and Aiarty Image Matting. The offer runs through December 4, 2026, and Aiarty calls it its best price of the year.

The 3.14 update focuses on face restoration and workflow. It adds adjustable face restoration strength, a second refinement pass for faces, Lightroom Classic integration that sends enhanced files back to your catalog, and shooting info on RAW previews.

Get the Aiarty Black Friday deal ($79 with code BF26-EXTRA)

The Problem Aiarty Is Trying to Solve

Every photographer has a folder of images that are almost keepers. There’s the high-ISO reception shot, the bird that’s slightly soft, the frame cropped so tight it won’t print, and the scanned family photo that’s faded and scratched. Lightroom’s Denoise and Super Resolution handle some of this, but they have limits, and pushing traditional sharpening too far gives you halos and crunchy textures.

Aiarty’s pitch is recovering that detail without the waxy, overprocessed look AI enhancement is known for. It runs locally on your computer, so nothing is uploaded to the cloud.

Aiarty’s own comparison of its results against a “plastic-look” enhancement from another tool. Image: Aiarty

What’s New in Aiarty Image Enhancer 3.14

Improved face detection: automatically finds faces in an image and lets you enhance them individually, which is useful for group photos.

Adjustable face restoration strength (new): dial back the effect to keep natural skin texture and avoid the over-smoothed AI look.

Second processing pass for faces (new): run another pass for additional facial detail when the first isn’t enough.

Lightroom Classic and external editor integration (new): send images straight from Lightroom Classic and other supported editors to Aiarty for enhancement.

EXIF metadata and file management (new): view an image’s EXIF data in the app and jump directly to exported files.

Shooting info on RAW previews (new): when you preview a RAW file, aperture, shutter speed, ISO and focal length appear in the upper-left corner of the preview window.

The Lightroom integration is the change most working photographers will notice. Earlier versions meant exporting files from Lightroom and importing them into Aiarty by hand. Now there are two ways to work:

Plugin Mode (Aiarty’s recommendation): Aiarty processes the image, saves the result as a new TIFF and adds it to your Lightroom catalog automatically, leaving the original untouched.

External Editor Mode: Aiarty edits the image Lightroom sends it directly. Depending on your Lightroom settings, that’s either the original file or a copy Lightroom creates.

Plugin Mode is the safer default for client work, since the original raw file stays in the catalog next to the enhanced version. Keep in mind that TIFFs add up fast on a large batch, so watch your drive space.

Key Features for Photographers

AI Noise Reduction for High-ISO and Low-Light Photos

Aiarty removes grain from high-ISO images while trying to keep fine texture like feathers, fabric and hair. It’s aimed at the shots where you had no choice but to push ISO: dark receptions, night cityscapes, and wildlife at dawn or dusk.

AI Deblurring for Missed Focus and Motion Blur

Aiarty can recover edge definition in images that are slightly soft from missed focus or minor motion blur. It won’t save a badly missed shot, but it can turn a borderline frame into a usable one.

AI Upscaling up to 32K

Upscaling goes up to 32K on Windows and 16K on Mac, and the AI reconstructs detail instead of just enlarging pixels. That’s useful for heavy crops from wildlife and sports work, older low-resolution files from early digital cameras, and large prints.

Old Photo and Face Restoration

Aiarty repairs faded, scratched and low-quality prints and scans. With 3.14’s face controls, you can enhance each face in a group shot separately and adjust the strength so restored faces still look like the people in the photo.

Object Removal, Color and Basic Editing

Aiarty also includes an AI eraser for removing distractions, color and lighting adjustments (exposure, contrast, white balance, highlights and shadows), SDR-to-HDR conversion, and basic cropping, rotating and flipping.

Three AI Models for Different Images

Instead of a single algorithm, Aiarty uses three models, each with adjustable strength.

More-Detail GAN v3: recovers fine textures and intricate detail. This is the one for landscapes, wildlife and product work.

Real-Photo v3: focuses on realistic restoration and natural detail, and suits portraits and old photos.

AIGCsmooth v3: reduces compression artifacts in AI-generated images and illustrations.

The workflow is simple: import images (up to 3,000 per batch), choose a model, adjust strength, preview and export. Processing runs on your GPU, with support for NVIDIA, AMD, Intel and

Apple’s CoreML, and there’s a CPU fallback.

How Aiarty Compares

Aiarty’s most direct competitor is Topaz Labs, which ended perpetual licenses in September 2025. Topaz Photo now runs about $199 a year and Gigapixel about $149 a year on personal plans. At $79 one time, Aiarty costs less than half of a single year of either. Topaz still has the bigger reputation and a deeper feature set, but for photographers who don’t want another subscription, the gap is significant.

If you already use Lightroom Classic, you have Adobe’s Denoise and 2x Super Resolution included. Aiarty goes further with larger upscaling (up to 32K), deblurring, face restoration and old-photo repair, and it now plugs into Lightroom directly.

For a closer look at how earlier versions performed, see our Aiarty Image Enhancer review and our test of how Aiarty handles high-ISO and low-resolution photos.

Things to Keep in Mind

AI upscaling and deblurring reconstruct detail, so they don’t reveal detail the camera didn’t capture. That’s fine for prints, portfolios and family photos. It isn’t appropriate for documentary or journalistic work, where images need to show what actually happened.

Face restoration can also drift away from the real person’s likeness at high strength. That’s why 3.14’s adjustable strength matters, so start low on family photos. Restoration also focuses on detail, not color, so faded or color-shifted scans will still need a color-correction pass.

Performance depends on your hardware. Large upscales and big batches are much faster on a modern GPU. Lifetime license codes are also platform-specific, so decide on Windows, Mac or one of each before you buy.

Aiarty Black Friday 2026 Pricing and Availability

Black Friday price: $79 lifetime license with code BF26-EXTRA (regularly $155, 49% off)

License: use on 3 Windows computers, 3 Macs, or 1 Windows plus 1 Mac

Updates: unlimited free updates

Bonus gifts: Aiarty Video Enhancer and Aiarty Image Matting, both 1-year licenses (not lifetime)

Guarantee: 30-day money-back guarantee

Offer ends: December 4, 2026

Platforms: Windows 10 (x64) 1809 or later, macOS Catalina 10.15 or later

Get Aiarty Image Enhancer for $79 with code BF26-EXTRA. For more examples, see Aiarty’s pages on enhancing photo quality and restoring old photos.

Find more photography software and gear discounts in our Black Friday Deal Tracker.

Our Take

At $79 for a lifetime license, Aiarty is an easy add for photographers who regularly rescue high-ISO, soft or heavily cropped files, and who don’t want to rent Topaz every year. The 3.14 face controls and Lightroom integration make it more practical for real client work. Just treat its output like any AI tool’s, and check faces and fine detail at 100% before delivering.

Meta description: Aiarty Image Enhancer 3.14 Black Friday: $79 lifetime license (49% off) with code BF26-EXTRA, plus free gifts, better face restoration and Lightroom support.