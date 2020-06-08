Adorama is asking the creative community to share and submit a 30-60 second video that takes viewers on a journey that conveys emotion and tells a story.

With still photography, you have but one frame to get the story across. With video, you can let the story unfold. It’s up to you to capture elements that takes the viewer on a journey. That journey can be real, or it can be fantasy…What is important is that you capture the narrative.

[Related Reading: You Could Win A Canon Camera Package With Adorama’s First #CreateNoMatterWhat Creative Challenge: “Perspective”]

Adventure filmmaker, Renan Ozturk revealed the challenge via YouTube and offers participants the advice to, “keep looking for the beauty in the unexpected, sometimes it’s those things that go unnoticed that have the most emotion and story within them.” Whether the content is reality or fantasy, creatives are encouraged to submit up to five videos for the chance to win a Sony Alpha A7 III camera prize package worth over $3,000. Three runners-up will receive a Prograde 256GB Memory Card.

The Grand Price Package Includes;

Tips from Renan Ozturk

Tips from Sal D’Alia

Submissions are open through June 10th at 11:59 PM ET at Adorama.com and the winner will be announced on June 12that 12 p.m. ET.

Adorama’s #CreateNoMatterWhat campaign is a community-based hashtag to engage with and encourage people to keep their creativity flowing and to continue to create while staying safe at home or social distancing. Attached is the official press release with additional information.