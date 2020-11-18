Adorama Releases A New Create No Matter What Creative Challenge: Food Photography
Announced with photographer Vanessa Joy, the challenge encourages participants to share their mouthwatering food photography. In the video announcing the challenge, Joy shares her tricks and techniques for photographing delicious-looking food as she bakes cookies with her son. Adorama’s Create No Matter What Challenge urges creatives to explore and learn new mediums by themselves or with family – even in this time of nationwide stay-at-home measures.
One winner will receive a grand prize package worth over $3,000 from Intel and Canon, featuring a MSI Creator 17M 17.3″ Full HD 144Hz Notebook Computer, a Canon EOS M50 Mark II Mirrorless Camera, and more! Three runner ups will be selected and will receive a SanDisk 2 Pack 64GB Extreme PRO SDXC Memory Card.
To enter, winners can submit up to 5 photos HERE by December 3rd, 2020 at 11:59 PM (ET). The winner will be announced on December 4th, at 12 noon ET.
