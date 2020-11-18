Announced with photographer Vanessa Joy, the challenge encourages participants to share their mouthwatering food photography. In the video announcing the challenge, Joy shares her tricks and techniques for photographing delicious-looking food as she bakes cookies with her son. Adorama’s Create No Matter What Challenge urges creatives to explore and learn new mediums by themselves or with family – even in this time of nationwide stay-at-home measures.

One winner will receive a grand prize package worth over $3,000 from Intel and Canon, featuring a MSI Creator 17M 17.3″ Full HD 144Hz Notebook Computer, a Canon EOS M50 Mark II Mirrorless Camera, and more! Three runner ups will be selected and will receive a SanDisk 2 Pack 64GB Extreme PRO SDXC Memory Card.

To enter, winners can submit up to 5 photos HERE by December 3rd, 2020 at 11:59 PM (ET). The winner will be announced on December 4th, at 12 noon ET.