As creatives, we’re used to expanding our knowledge and pushing our boundaries. There’s no better time than now to creatively explore and learn new mediums. Regardless of where you live or what gear you have, we want you to Create No Matter What. The Adorama Team has teamed up with amazing partners to bring you another challenge!

The eighth Create No Matter What Creative Challenge: Composite Photography, with the theme “Create Your World.” Composite photography is the blending of two or more images to create one final image. Announced with photographer Ted Chin, Adorama wants participants to use their imagination and creativity to create their own beautiful world.

One winner of the Adorama “Create Your World” Composite Photography Challenge will receive a grand prize package worth over $3,000, including a Wacom Cintiq Pro 24” Creative Pen Display, BenQ 32” 4K Monitor, Capture One Pro 20, and a LaCie d2 Professional 10TB External Desktop Drive. Three runners-up will be selected and receive a Wacom Intuos Pro Creative Pen Tablet.



To enter the Composite Photography Challenge, participants should submit a completed online entry form and up to five images at www.adorama.com/cnmw. The challenge is open now through September 2nd at 11:59 PM ET. The winner will be announced on September 4th at 12 p.m. ET.