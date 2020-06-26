Summer is officially here and that means longer, warmer nights, and added opportunity and time to expand on your nighttime photography. Through all the uncertainty, this can be a great opportunity to stretch your creative muscles and challenge yourself to create, learn, and think outside the box. Whether that’s learning new skills online or starting new projects at home, we still find a way to create, which was the main inspiration for Adorama’s #CreateNoMatterWhat campaign. They’ve been hosting creative challenge competitions for artists to submit for a chance to win some big prizes and they are launching their newest one, Summer Nights, today! Regardless of where you live or what gear you have, Adorama wants you to Create No Matter What. They’ve teamed up with amazing partners to bring you a photography challenge!

#CreateNoMatterWhat: Summer Nights Challenge

The fourth Create No Matter What challenge is all about night photography, and the theme is “Summer Nights”. Take this opportunity to go and explore astrophotography, nighttime cityscapes, or even nighttime portraits (safely, of course) to win a Nikon Z6!

We’ve even created a video to help inspire you and give you ideas on how to get creative with your nighttime photography photos using flash, phones, and cameras!

Challenge Rules & Regulations

Submit your photos here for a chance to win a prize package worth over $3,000

for a chance to win a prize package worth over $3,000 Deadline for submissions is July 8th, 2020 at 11:59 PM ET

Contest open to U.S residents only

Winner will be announced on July 10th, at 12 noon ET.

Make sure to also post your photos on your social and use #CreateNoMatterWhat and #Adorama!

For full contest details.

Nighttime Photography Tutorials To Get You Inspired

We’re no strangers to photographing portraits at night and wanted to share a couple of our tutorials to give you the inspiration boost you need to get going on this challenge.