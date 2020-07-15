Adorama has debuted its fifth Create No Matter What Creative Challenge: Environmental Portrait Photography, with the theme “Shoot From Home.” In partnership with Art of Visuals, Adorama is calling creatives to expand their knowledge and push their boundaries, regardless of where they live or what gear they have.

The Adorama Environmental Portrait Photography challenge asks entrants to find a subject and capture it from anywhere. Tell the story of a subject (family, roommate, even pet) and the space with an environmental portrait and submit your best images for a chance to win a prize package worth over $3,000. One grand prize winner will receive a lighting package featuring the Flashpoint XPLOR 300 Pro R2 monolight, Flashpoint XPLOR Power 1200 Pro R2 Flash, and other Godox accessories, and three runners-up will be selected and receive a Flashpoint LED ring light and Godox LED video light.

To enter the Shoot From Home Photography Challenge, participants should submit a completed online entry form and up to five images that demonstrate their talents, skills, and vision as a photographer. The challenge is open now through July 22nd at 11:59 PM ET. The winner will be announced on July 24th at 12 p.m. ET.

For more information and to enter, visit www.adorama.com/cnmw.