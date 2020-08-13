As creatives, we’re used to expanding our knowledge and pushing our boundaries. There’s no better time than now to creatively explore and learn new mediums. Regardless of where you live or what gear you have, we want you to Create No Matter What.

The seventh Create No Matter What Creative Challenge theme is ‘Don’t Forget The Details.’ This new photo challenge is all about Macro Photography. Macro photography is a unique form of photography that involves photographing small objects to make them look life-sized or larger in the photo. Whether you’re capturing close-up shots of bugs, flowers, water droplets, or other small subjects, we want to see them all!

Announced with photographer Tyler Glass, Adorama is calling all creatives to capture close-up shots of bugs, flowers, water droplets, or other small subjects.

One grand prize winner of the Adorama Macro Photography Challenge will receive an Olympus camera package worth over $3,000, including an Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III Mirrorless Camera, Olympus Macro lens, Platypod Max Plate Camera Support, 3 Legged Thing Travel Tripod, and more. Three runners-up will be selected and receive a Prograde 256GB memory card.

To enter the Macro Photography Challenge, participants should submit a completed online entry form and up to five images at www.adorama.com/cnmw. The challenge is open now through August 19th at 11:59 PM ET. The winner will be announced on August 21st at 12 p.m. ET.