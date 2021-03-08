Adorama has recently announced its latest Create No Matter What Creative Challenge on Cinematic Storytelling. Presented with filmmaker Aidin Robbins, the challenge encourages participants to submit their one-minute cinematic videos. In the video announcing the challenge, Aidin shares his tips and advice on how to create beautiful and epic videos with a focus on how to put it all together for this challenge. Adorama’s Create No Matter What Challenge urges creatives to explore and learn by themselves or with family, and let’s face it, there’s no better time than now to creatively explore and develop new skills.

One winner will receive a Panasonic prize package worth over $3,000, featuring a Panasonic Lumix DC-S5 Mirrorless Digital Camera with Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 L-Mount Lens, a BenQ SW271C 27″ 16:9 4K UHD Adobe RGB PhotoVue Photographer IPS Monitor, a Capture One Pro 21 Photo Editing Software, Download, a NanLite Forza 60B Bi-Color LED, and more! Runner up will receive a LaCie 5TB USB 3.0 Type-C Mobile Drive, Moon Silver.

Some of the Tips Aidin suggests in the video are;

Make an outline of the video including logistics, gear, theme, & style

Get a variety of coverage it’s better to have more and not need than need and not have

Never Underestimate Sound Design Audio is at LEAST 1/2 of your video so it’s important to keep that in mind when you start shooting



To enter, participants can upload their videos (500 MB max for each upload) HERE by April 8th, 2021 at 11:59 PM (ET). The winner will be announced on April 9th, at 12 noon ET.