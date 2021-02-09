For the Creative Cloud subscribers out there, you may have noticed this morning that there were some new updates waiting for you, and in case you haven’t read up on the new release, here’s what’s in store for you with this latest batch of updates. The big take? Adobe is taking greater advantage of cloud-based architecture with an easy collaboration button and asynchronous editing in Photoshop, Illustrator, and Fresco.

According to the official blog post from Adobe, “The Invite to Edit feature in Photoshop, Illustrator, and Fresco allows asynchronous editing on all surfaces across the desktop, iPad, and iPhone (Fresco). Now collaborators can edit a shared cloud document, one at a time. Just save your .PSD or .AI files as cloud documents and send invitations for others to edit them. You can also edit files that have been shared with you. In addition, you can access your shared cloud documents on assets.adobe.com and the Creative Cloud Desktop app.” This doesn’t include editing at the same time, but it does make collaborative work much easier, faster, and just more fun!

Once you’ve done the update, you’ll have to save your file to the cloud to be able to invite others to collaborate on it, but once that’s done, the rest is easy and you’ll be able to edit it across your devices.

Additionally, Adobe’s added a Preset Sync Feature for Photoshop (on desktops), that allows you to sync your brushes, gradients, patterns, styles, etc from your Creative Cloud account to each desktop you work on with your Creative Cloud account.

You can learn more on the official Adobe Blog here as well as get the 2020 Winter Brush Pack for Photoshop and Fresco from Adobe Senior Design Evangelist, Kyle T. Webster. These updates are all available now through the Creative Cloud application on desktop and through the app updates on iPhone & iOS. Be sure to let us know what you think in the comments below and share how it impacts your work moving forward!