Adobe Releases Lightroom and ACR Updates With New Camera Support

If you’ve recently bought a brand new camera or lens and been met with the frustrating reality that Lightroom and Adobe Camera Raw didn’t yet have support for your purchase when attempting to import files, today may bring you some relief. Adobe has rolled out an update today for Lightroom and ACR bringing new camera and lens compatibility as well as bug fixes.

This update includes support for Canon’s three newest bodies – the M6, Rebel T7i and 77D. Support for the Pentax KP is also included in this update.

Notable lenses that are now supported in ACR and Lightroom include Sigma’s 135mm f/1.8 Art for Nikon, Canon, and Sigma bodies, two Voigtlander lenses for Leica, Sony’s 85mm f/1.8 and 100mm f/2.8, Canon’s newest 18-55mm kit lens, and a handful of third party lenses for Nikon. Check the full list and bug fixes for Lightroom here.

Adobe Camera Raw has addressed the following bugs:

Fixed an issue where Hasselblad H6D-50c files won’t load in Camera Raw.

Added camera matching color profiles for the Panasonic FZ1000, Panasonic GH4, and Panasonic LX100 cameras.

Fixed a bug where we see unexpected behavior change: Local exposure + negative Clarity.

Fixed a crashing issue which occurred when reading JPEGs with Bridge-hosted Camera Raw.

You can see Adobe’s blog post on the ACR update here.

Additionally, there were updates to Lightroom mobile for iOS and Android for increased camera support.