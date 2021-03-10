Today, Adobe is thrilled to announce the release of the first version of Photoshop to run natively on Macs with the new M1 chip. This Photoshop release delivers major performance gains for customers on these latest Macs. A variety of features are running an average of 1.5X the speed of similarly configured previous generation systems.

These great performance improvements are just the beginning, and we will continue to work together with Apple to further optimize performance over time. We think our customers using these new Macs will love the difference, too. Don’t blink. You might miss the splash screen launching…

Additional Adobe updates released today include:

Two big features for Photoshop on the iPad: Cloud Documents Version History and the ability to work on Cloud Documents while offline.

A new machine learning-powered Super Resolution feature in Adobe Camera Raw. This feature is coming soon to Lightroom and Lightroom Classic as well.

Super Resolution is also a pixels project, but of a different kind. Imagine turning a 10-megapixel photo into a 40-megapixel photo. Imagine upsizing an old photo taken with a low-res camera for a large print. Imagine having an advanced “digital zoom” feature to enlarge your subject. There’s more goodness to imagine, but we’re getting ahead of ourselves. To understand Super Resolution properly, we must first talk about Enhance Details.

You can learn more about today’s updates on the Adobe blog below: