Announced today, Adobe MAX 2021 will be held on October 26-28th, 2021 and just like last year, will be entirely virtual and FREE for all attendees. As usual, attendees can expect an event filled with industry professionals from all walks of life and locations around the world.

Like last year, Adobe is focusing on staying digital this year due to any possibility of a resurgence with the coronavirus, especially since it’s still unclear, despite recent state “re-openings”, when things will be safe for group “in-person” events again. Given how popular the online Max was last year, it only made sense to follow suit again this year, if for nothing else than to play it safe. Check out the quick announcement from Adobe below along with the mailing list & registration links for this year’s conference.

Adobe’s MAX 2021 Announcement;

Be sure to mark your calendar so you don’t miss the creative event of the year. Join us for three full days of inspiring speakers and ideas, all the latest tools and updates, tips and tricks to take your work to the next level, and everything you need to gain inspiration and fuel your creative fire.

Join the MAX mailing list to get all the latest conference news and information, and you will be the first to be notified when registration opens.

We know it is a long time to wait, so in the meantime, be sure to check out all the sessions from 2020 you may have missed.

The MAX team is hard at work planning how to top last year’s conference. We can’t wait to share everything we have in store.

