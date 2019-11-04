This is going to be a pretty big week for Adobe announcements and updates, so we’re going to start with what’s the most important to our readers here at SLR Lounge, and that’s Adobe Lightroom and Lightroom Classic! So lets dive right into the goodies and get to the details on these productivity updates for Lightroom.

Lightroom on Desktop

Lightroom, got some significant updates today, including a few features brought over from the mobile version. What’s all included? Lets find out.

Guided Tutorials & Interactive Edits

A feature that’s been available for Lightroom Mobile, (Android, ChromeOS, and iOS), for a while now is finally now easily accessable on the desktop app. These guided tutorials and interactive edits give users a new way to learn how to edit their images, and get inspired by professional photographers from all over the world! To get started with this you can find the tutorials by tapping on the home icon on the left side of the Lightroom interface. Within, you’ll find filters and other ways to find interesting content, all of which are updated daily, with new authors and new content being added all the time.

Advanced Export

Lightroom users now have even more control over the way they export and share their images. In addition to exporting as the original format with settings as well as JPEG, you can now also export as a TIF file, and additional options have been added to let you choose the output resolution, compression, metadata, file naming, output sharpening, and color space.

GPU Accelerated Editing

Lightroom for Windows and Macintosh can now take advantage of powerful graphics cards (GPUs) while editing, providing a smoother and more responsive experience. GPU acceleration is more pronounced with larger resolution monitors (4k and above) as well as with more powerful GPUs.

Panorama Fill Edges powered by Content-Aware Fill

Now, in addition to the Boundary Warp and Auto Crop tools previously found in the Panorama Merge dialog, a new option called Fill Edges can now be selected to auto-magically fill in the edges using Content-Aware Fill technology.

Integrated Printing with White House Custom Color

Adobe has partnered with professional print house White House Custom Color to create a new Connector within Lightroom for Windows and Macintosh, making it easier than ever to get professional quality prints made and delivered to you or your client directly. This new connector lets you send your images directly from the Lightroom servers to the WHCC servers, saving time in the process.

Ability to Migrate from Photoshop Elements

Photographers looking to migrate from Photoshop Elements to Lightroom can take advantage of the new migrator found in Lightroom for Windows and Macintosh.

You can use the new Photoshop Elements Migrator to move your original and edited images, along with their associated organizational metadata (such as star rating, flags, keywords), directly into Lightroom.

Lightroom for Android, ChromeOS, and iOS

Advanced Exporting – Lightroom for Android and ChromeOS

Lightroom for Android and ChromeOS (with iOS coming soon) also received updated export options, providing the ability to export multiple photos as original, JPEG, or TIF files, along with control over metadata, watermarking, file naming, output sharpening, and color space.

Contextual Help – Lightroom for Android and ChromeOS

Contextual help was added to Lightroom for Windows and Mac in May and can now be accessed at any time while editing a photo on mobile devices. Tap on the ? icon at the top of the screen to bring up a new help menu that lets you search for information about editing controls with examples and helps to find tools within the app.

Batch Editing – Lightroom for iOS

Batch Editing, made available for Windows and Macintosh in 2018 and for Android and ChromeOS in August of this year, is now possible on iOS devices. Enter select mode either by long-tapping on a photo in the grid or by tapping on the three-dot menu at the top-right of the grid and choosing Select. You can copy the set of edits from a single photo and select a series of photos to paste those edits to.

Lightroom Classic & Camera Raw

Panorama Fill Edges – Lightroom Classic, Camera Raw

Panorama Fill Edges can also be found within Lightroom Classic and Camera Raw, providing another way to fill in empty areas of a merged panorama, in addition to the Boundary Warp and Auto Crop tools. Fill Edges auto-magically fills in the edges using Content-Aware Fill technology.

Multi-Batch Export – Lightroom Classic

Professional photographers often need to export the same series of photos for different purposes, such as one set for an online portfolio, another for print, and yet a third for the client. Now, you can select a series of photos, navigate to File > Export and select the different export presets that you’d like to use to export your photos with. You can use the default export presets or even create your own.

Export Presets and Preset Groups – Lightroom Classic

And Lastly, Develop presets make it easier for photographers to quickly apply their custom editing style to photos consistently and you can now export and share your presets and preset groups more easily. There’s a lot to break down here, and the big hands on reveal comes in a live stream tomorrow morning, so until then, let us know what you think of everything in the comments below. Has Adobe hit the mark with these updates? Have the disappointed you? What were you expecting vs what’s missing? What are you happy to see? We want to hear all your thoughts!

To learn more be sure to visit the Adobe blog here or follow along with the Adobe Max Live Streams found here.