Adobe Releases Camera Raw 9.9 and Lightroom CC 2015.9
Adobe made much noise over the updates to Lightroom Mobile recently, and specifically their new HDR camera mode; so much so, in fact, you might have missed that Adobe has also released Lightroom 2015.9 and Adobe Camera RAW (ACR) 9.9 this past week. The update brings a host of bug fixes like errors with lens profile auto-matching, erratic point-curve cursor movements, and allegedly fixed the wide-felt issue of really slow exporting of images.
In addition to those primary bug fixes, a large focus of this upgrade was was providing support to newer cameras and lenses that have been released in the recent months, and even some yet to be released. Below are a list of products that are now supported with the update.
New Camera Support with Adobe Camera Raw (ACR) 9.9
Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II
Casio EX-ZR3200
Fujifilm GFX 50S
Fujifilm X100F
Fujifilm X-A10
Fujifilm X-T20
Leica M10
Olympus E-M1 Mark II
Panasonic DC-FZ80
Panasonic DC-GF9
Panasonic DC-GH5
Panasonic DMC-TZ82
Phase One IQ3 100MP **please note the S compression mode is not supported.
New Lens Support with Adobe Camera Raw (ACR) 9.9
Moment Macro Lens for iPhone 7 (DNG + JPEG) for Apple
Moment Macro Lens for iPhone 7 Plus (DNG + JPEG) for Apple
Moment Superfish Lens for iPhone 7 (DNG + JPEG) for Apple
Moment Superflish Lens for iPhone7 Plus (DNG + JPEG) for Apple
Moment Tele Lens for iPhone 7 (DNG + JPEG) for Apple
Moment Tele Lens for iPhone 7 Plus (DNG + JPEG) for Apple
Moment Wide Lens for iPhone 7 (DNG + JPEG) for Apple
Moment Wide Lens for iPhone 7 Plus (DNG + JPEG) for Apple
Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L III USM
Canon EF 24-105mm f/4L IS II USM
Canon EF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 IS II USM
Canon EF-M 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM
Canon EF-M 28mm f/3.5 Macro IS STM
Tamron 10-24mm f/3.5-4.5 Di II VC HLD B023E for Canon EF
Tamron SP 70-200mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 A025E for Canon EF
Tamron SP 70-200 f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 A025E + 1.4x III for Canon EF
Tamron SP 70-200mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 A025E +2x III for Canon EF
DJI Mavic Pro FC220 (DNG + JPEG)
Fujifilm X100F
Tamron 10-24mm f/3.5-4.5 Di II VC HLD B023N for Nikon F
Tamron SP 70-200mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 A025N for Nikon F
Tamron SP 70-200mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 A025N x1.4 for Nikon F
Tamron SP 70-200mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 A025N x2.0 for Nikon F
Voigtlander SL II-S 58mm f/1.4 Nokton for Nikon F
Sony E PZ 18-110mm f/4 G OSS
Rokinon/Samyang AF 14mm f/2.8 FE for Sony FE
Voigtlander ULTRA WIDE-HELIAR 12mm f/5.6 III for Sony FE
Zeiss Loxia 2.4/85 for Sony FE
You can find out the full list of updates and fixes and download links for Lightroom and ACR here and here, respectively.
