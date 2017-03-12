Adobe Releases Camera Raw 9.9 and Lightroom CC 2015.9

Adobe made much noise over the updates to Lightroom Mobile recently, and specifically their new HDR camera mode; so much so, in fact, you might have missed that Adobe has also released Lightroom 2015.9 and Adobe Camera RAW (ACR) 9.9 this past week. The update brings a host of bug fixes like errors with lens profile auto-matching, erratic point-curve cursor movements, and allegedly fixed the wide-felt issue of really slow exporting of images.

In addition to those primary bug fixes, a large focus of this upgrade was was providing support to newer cameras and lenses that have been released in the recent months, and even some yet to be released. Below are a list of products that are now supported with the update.

New Camera Support with Adobe Camera Raw (ACR) 9.9

Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II

Casio EX-ZR3200

Fujifilm GFX 50S

Fujifilm X100F

Fujifilm X-A10

Fujifilm X-T20

Leica M10

Olympus E-M1 Mark II

Panasonic DC-FZ80

Panasonic DC-GF9

Panasonic DC-GH5

Panasonic DMC-TZ82

Phase One IQ3 100MP **please note the S compression mode is not supported.

New Lens Support with Adobe Camera Raw (ACR) 9.9

Moment Macro Lens for iPhone 7 (DNG + JPEG) for Apple

Moment Macro Lens for iPhone 7 Plus (DNG + JPEG) for Apple

Moment Superfish Lens for iPhone 7 (DNG + JPEG) for Apple

Moment Superflish Lens for iPhone7 Plus (DNG + JPEG) for Apple

Moment Tele Lens for iPhone 7 (DNG + JPEG) for Apple

Moment Tele Lens for iPhone 7 Plus (DNG + JPEG) for Apple

Moment Wide Lens for iPhone 7 (DNG + JPEG) for Apple

Moment Wide Lens for iPhone 7 Plus (DNG + JPEG) for Apple

Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L III USM

Canon EF 24-105mm f/4L IS II USM

Canon EF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 IS II USM

Canon EF-M 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM

Canon EF-M 28mm f/3.5 Macro IS STM

Tamron 10-24mm f/3.5-4.5 Di II VC HLD B023E for Canon EF

Tamron SP 70-200mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 A025E for Canon EF

Tamron SP 70-200 f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 A025E + 1.4x III for Canon EF

Tamron SP 70-200mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 A025E +2x III for Canon EF

DJI Mavic Pro FC220 (DNG + JPEG)

Fujifilm X100F

Tamron 10-24mm f/3.5-4.5 Di II VC HLD B023N for Nikon F

Tamron SP 70-200mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 A025N for Nikon F

Tamron SP 70-200mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 A025N x1.4 for Nikon F

Tamron SP 70-200mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 A025N x2.0 for Nikon F

Voigtlander SL II-S 58mm f/1.4 Nokton for Nikon F

Sony E PZ 18-110mm f/4 G OSS

Rokinon/Samyang AF 14mm f/2.8 FE for Sony FE

Voigtlander ULTRA WIDE-HELIAR 12mm f/5.6 III for Sony FE

Zeiss Loxia 2.4/85 for Sony FE

You can find out the full list of updates and fixes and download links for Lightroom and ACR here and here, respectively.