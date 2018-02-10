Adding Salt To Nikon’s Wound | Canon Names Susan Stripling Its Newest Explorer Of Light

Do you remember that one time when Nikon Asia and Nikon Middle East chose a fellowship of 32 photographers to represent the D850 and not one of them was a woman? It was a PR nightmare for the brand and brought upon a huge debate within the industry as to the underrepresentation of women and lack of diversity within the world of photography and brand ambassadors. But how many actually spoke out?

“Choose your battles wisely. Lower your voice. Stand tall and look confident.” This is the all too familiar advice given to many women and it has been unsuccessful in bringing about any tangible change within the photography world.

Susan Stripling, a well recognized and much regarded photographer, chose to ignore this aforementioned (and frequently unsolicited) advice and instead took a stand with her open letter calling out sexism in the industry. Her letter, for which she should be congratulated, was one to shed a spotlight on the issue and opening up a dialog to further the discussion in the ongoing effort to bring about change.

Stripling was known for shooting Nikon and Nikon USA hasn’t appeared to be too eager to add any additional women to their brand ambassador lineup at this time. However, it seems that Canon saw an opportunity and took full advantage, carpe diem-esque, in a way that would make the ancient Greeks proud.

Canon USA announced earlier today that Susan has been named as the newest Explorer of Light to join their team of brand ambassadors.

“We are excited to welcome Susan Stripling to the ranks of this select family. Her expertise, combined with her passion for educating aspiring photographers, makes her a great asset to our program. It’s a privilege to see how passionate our Explorers of Lights are about inspiring eager audiences of photo professionals, hobbyists, and enthusiasts to further inspire them to reach their creative potential.” – Yuichi Ishizuka, president and COO, Canon U.S.A., Inc.

It is encouraging to see the industry beginning to take notice of more women outside of their known ambassadors and at the same time it is disheartening that it took such a blatant and bold stance to begin with to make forward progress.

There is still a long road ahead with a lot of work to be done and it looks as though [some of] the major brands are listening to the criticism and re-evaluating themselves introspectively. Change, especially of this magnitude, is going to require so much more than sitting still and looking pretty while using our inside voices.

