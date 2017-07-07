Accidental Wes Anderson | Photos Of Real Places That Belong In A Wes Anderson Film

There are directors and visionaries, and few who are truly both. Wes Anderson is the latter, and in modern day filmmaking he has, arguably, the most identifiable style. You can catch 3 seconds of one of his films and immediately make the association, and sometimes you don’t have to watch that long, but can tell from the sound, or a still image.

Anderson’s films are so identifiable, and so unique, that they’ve become the matter of study for film and art students worldwide, but such study isn’t relegated strictly to the annals of some institute of fancy book-learnin’, but for photographers, designers, and filmmakers everywhere, and in an homage to the man and his ‘world’, there has come about a subreddit called Accidental Wes Anderson where people post photos of places in real life that look as though they belong in a Wes Anderson film – and it’s utterly brilliant.

If you appreciate the films, or art on a whole you’ll appreciate this thread and could likely site there looking through it all for hours, leaving the house in disarray and the dogs unfed. We’ve taken a sampling of them and included them here for a taste. Really, our hats off to those who captured these. I’ve personally seen some locations in person and never quite took the time to appreciate them as they’ve been captured. Hopefully it will inspire us all to slow down, and to really stop and think, and see.

You’ll notice that they all have the hallmarks of a Wes Anderson film, which tend to be center-based symmetry of framing, a bird’s eye-view perspective, particular angles of shots, and of course, perhaps the most obvious and effective, is his use of color that is often foundational to the Anderson world.

Check it out.

You can see the full thread here (which is huge), and there’s also now an #AccidentalWesAnderson Instagram which you can find here.