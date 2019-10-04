Uninvited guests come in all shapes and sizes. When photographer Laurenda Marie joined newlyweds Morgan and Luke for a golden hour couples session, they didn’t know a deer that was grazing on the other side of the fence would invite itself into the session and steal the show, not to mention stealing the bride’s bouquet.

While Morgan and Luke looked great in their wedding attire, it was the flowers that drew the deer’s attention. Without hesitation, the deer approached the couple and set its sights on the bride’s bouquet. With the deer in no hurry to leave, the session took an unexpected turn and left the couple with one-of-a-kind wedding portraits. The bride and groom tried to keep the bouquet safe for a bit, but it was just a matter of time. Luckily, Laurenda Marie captured all of the action as it unfolded.

At the end of the day, the deer may have been uninvited, but it was definitely welcomed. Besides, the memories captured in the photos will last far longer than the bouquet ever would have.

