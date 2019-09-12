the Comet from Christian Stangl on Vimeo.

The Comet: Photos of Comet 67p from the Rosetta Spacecraft

Back in 2014 all the way to 2016, the European Space Agency’s Rosetta spacecraft took to following around a comet known as Churyumov-Gerasimenko up in space. Their job was to collect scientific data, send a probe to the comet’s surface, and capture almost 400,000 photographs!

Recently, motion designer Christian Stangl and composer Wolfgang Stangl worked together to create a short, cinematic video put together solely from those images. Combining an epic score and “digitally enhanced real-footage from the probe,” Christian and Wolfgang produced an incredible look at “an active alien body, far out in the depths of our solar system.”

So if you’ve got 3.5 minutes to spare, and want to see something both eerie and awe-inspiring, click play on the video above. You won’t be disappointed.